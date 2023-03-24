Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'

24 March 2023 4:06 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Alzheimer's Disease

Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.

John Maytham interviews Professor Edward Moser, Co-director of the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and Nobel Prize winner.

  • Space and time are fundamental functions of the brain
  • They are impaired with many diseases, one being Alzheimer's
  • With enough research, eventually could be a cure to neurological diseases

Earlier this week, Prof Moser presented a lecture at the University of Cape Town titled 'Neural computation of space and time'.

The lecture reviewed recent advances in the understanding of brain mechanisms for tracking space and time.

Illustration of the brain
Illustration of the brain

The reasons for Prof Moser's involvement in the study was due to the cruciality of space and time.

He says that space and time are fundamental functions of the brain, and without knowing where we are or what the time is, it would be difficult to survive.

Prof Moser describes space and time as a gateway in understanding how the brain works.

When someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time functions become impaired, so by conducting this study and taking a deeper look into the topic and getting a greater understanding, Prof Moser hopes that eventually there could be a cure to neurological diseases.

At the same time, learn enough about the brain to actually, in the future, both understand the courses of neurological diseases and eventually finding the cure.

Professor Edward Moser, Co-director – Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'




