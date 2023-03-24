Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO





Lester Kiewit speaks with Masechaba Sedibana, Traditional Healing Organisation CEO

Students who receive a spiritual call can receive discrimination in schools

Sedibana says they want to develop policy that works for schools and students undergoing training

There were a number of complaints about a case of a grade 12 learner who was kicked out of school for wearing traditional dress after undergoing traditional healer training.

Sedibana says that this treatment of traditional healing students is a problem, citing a case where a student in the Eastern Cape took her own life as a result of the discrimination she received at school.

It is really saddening that our people have not understood the spirituality and the calling and cannot accept that everyone has a right to practice their own beliefs. Masechaba Sedibana, CEO - Traditional Healing Organisation

She says that schools are slow to adapt to spiritual practices, and there is a particular difficult with African traditional healing as sometimes people from other religions see the practices as evil.

Sedibana says they are involved in ongoing discussions with the CRL Rights Commission (Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities) to try and find a compromise that suits the school and African Spiritual training centers when it comes to students who have received a spiritual calling.

She says that they want to develop a policy that makes it easy for students to attend school while in training, while also understanding that a student cannot come to school in full traditional healing attire as this can be distracting for other students.

