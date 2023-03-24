It’s National Cocktail Day! Celebrate at some of Joburg’s best spots





National Cocktail Day (24 March) is the perfect excuse to get out and try out some new drinks.

To celebrate, we have put a list together of some of Johannesburg's best cocktail spots.

Alcoholic, non-alcoholic – there is something for everyone!

SIX Cocktail Bar

This stylish and upbeat bar is the perfect spot if you’re on the hunt to find a new favourite drink during happy hour (11am to 7pm).

SIX Cocktail Bar offers a young and fun with great music and a choice of over 60 different cocktails to chose from, and of course, delicious meals to pair your drinks with.

Location: corner of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue, Melville

Tiger’s Milk

The Cape Town-favourite has brough their flavourful cocktails to Johannesburg, creating one of the most popular places to hangout.

They have a selection of classics and virgin cocktails, sure to quench your thirst. The best part? They have a number of branches across the city, from Bryanston to Melrose, Bedfordview, Kyalami and Northcliff.

Find one near you on their website here.

Social on Main

Social on Main has a variety tasty and refreshing cocktails that hit the spot every time.

This trendy hangout in the heart of Bryanston offers one of the broadest selections of cocktails, from refreshing jar concoctions, flavourful mojitos, ice-cold gin and tonics along with a variety of crafty beers, ciders, and red and white wines.

Location: Shop 1, Pothouse Centre, corner of Pothouse Street and Main Road, Bryanston

A Streetbar Named Desire

A Streetbar Named Desire is a hidden gem in Parkwood that serves cocktails inspired by classic literature.

This tapas hot spot has three bars on sire as well as a two-page long cocktail menu filled with interesting selections to choose from.

Location: 144 Jan Smuts Avenue, Unit 2, Parkwood Mansions, Parkwood

Mix Cocktail Bar

A sun-downers paradise, Mix Cocktail Bar in Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank is the perfect spot to end the day.

It is a great spot to grab a couple of drinks with friends on the backdrop of the amazing sunset and trendy atmosphere.

They have a great selection of unique cocktail blends and combinations to choose from, perfect if you are looking to try something new.

Location: 2nd Floor, Trumpet on Keyes, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank

