It’s National Cocktail Day! Celebrate at some of Joburg’s best spots
National Cocktail Day (24 March) is the perfect excuse to get out and try out some new drinks.
To celebrate, we have put a list together of some of Johannesburg's best cocktail spots.
Alcoholic, non-alcoholic – there is something for everyone!
SIX Cocktail Bar
This stylish and upbeat bar is the perfect spot if you’re on the hunt to find a new favourite drink during happy hour (11am to 7pm).
SIX Cocktail Bar offers a young and fun with great music and a choice of over 60 different cocktails to chose from, and of course, delicious meals to pair your drinks with.
Location: corner of 7th Street and 3rd Avenue, Melville
Tiger’s Milk
The Cape Town-favourite has brough their flavourful cocktails to Johannesburg, creating one of the most popular places to hangout.
They have a selection of classics and virgin cocktails, sure to quench your thirst. The best part? They have a number of branches across the city, from Bryanston to Melrose, Bedfordview, Kyalami and Northcliff.
Find one near you on their website here.
Social on Main
Social on Main has a variety tasty and refreshing cocktails that hit the spot every time.
This trendy hangout in the heart of Bryanston offers one of the broadest selections of cocktails, from refreshing jar concoctions, flavourful mojitos, ice-cold gin and tonics along with a variety of crafty beers, ciders, and red and white wines.
Location: Shop 1, Pothouse Centre, corner of Pothouse Street and Main Road, Bryanston
A Streetbar Named Desire
A Streetbar Named Desire is a hidden gem in Parkwood that serves cocktails inspired by classic literature.
This tapas hot spot has three bars on sire as well as a two-page long cocktail menu filled with interesting selections to choose from.
Location: 144 Jan Smuts Avenue, Unit 2, Parkwood Mansions, Parkwood
Mix Cocktail Bar
A sun-downers paradise, Mix Cocktail Bar in Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank is the perfect spot to end the day.
It is a great spot to grab a couple of drinks with friends on the backdrop of the amazing sunset and trendy atmosphere.
They have a great selection of unique cocktail blends and combinations to choose from, perfect if you are looking to try something new.
Location: 2nd Floor, Trumpet on Keyes, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank
This article first appeared on 947 : It’s National Cocktail Day! Celebrate at some of Joburg’s best spots
Source : Supplied by The Blue Room. Taken by: tegansmithphotography
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.Read More
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'
Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.Read More
[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey'
Character building, growth and development comes with failure, says Gail Mabalane, Actress, Model and Businesswoman.Read More
55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home
Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.Read More
Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you
Self-pleasure has been called the safest form of sex, and exploring your body can have a number of benefits.Read More
[WATCH] Ref's yellow cards reversed in VAR Bundesliga drama
After the 2-1 win against Bayern Munich, Adli had to shake hands with the referee.Read More
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO
When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.Read More
No plans this weekend? We have the ultimate Joburg gig guide for you
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There are tons of events happening across Johannesburg this weekend.Read More
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.Read More