[WATCH] Ref's yellow cards reversed in VAR Bundesliga drama
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The decision of the referee is always final, as we know, right?
Bayer Leverkusen player Amine Adli got yellow carded for diving, but after the incident was referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the decision was reversed and the player was awarded a penalty - twice!
So the referee had to cancel his two yellow cards.
It was hilarious because Adli had received yellow cards in two separate incidents that were converted to penalties.
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
