Songbird Brenda Mtambo thrilled to perform 'Intimate Sunset' session in JHB





Bongani Bingwa interviews Brenda Mtambo - singer, performer, and songwriter.

Experience good feel music this weekend with the popular singer and songwriter Brenda Mtambo.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, she said the session will be amazing as she will talk about her evolution and direction in music.

It is going to be quite amazing, and it will brainstorm the music I have done and to tell the stories behind the songs in a very intimate setting. Brenda Mtambo, Singer

My upcoming album, which is coming out now, I will be basically brainstorming and talking about where the songs come from. Brenda Mtambo, Singer

Mtambo will be live at the second premiere of the session at Edikeni Lounge in Sandton from 4pm to 9pm.

Tomorrow I am here. We have few tickets left. Click link below https://t.co/NqLa3fFmIt pic.twitter.com/uQiW4k3rHk ' Brenda Mtambo ✨🇿🇦 (@BrendaMtambo) March 23, 2023

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.