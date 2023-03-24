[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey'
Jane Dutton interviews Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman.
What people may see on social media and on the big screens is just a small part of all the trials and tribulations that Mabalane has gone through thus far in her career.
From failed business ventures, to many rejections, all of the 'no's' has led Mabalane to where she is now; a successful businesswoman, actress, wife and mother.
Failure is part of the journey, and I think that the people who make it are the people who have failed tones of times and keeps getting up.Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman
We build more character in failure than we do in success.Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.Read More
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'
Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.Read More
55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home
Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.Read More
Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you
Self-pleasure has been called the safest form of sex, and exploring your body can have a number of benefits.Read More
[WATCH] Ref's yellow cards reversed in VAR Bundesliga drama
After the 2-1 win against Bayern Munich, Adli had to shake hands with the referee.Read More
It’s National Cocktail Day! Celebrate at some of Joburg’s best spots
To celebrate National Cocktail Day, we've put together a list of some of Johannesburg's best cocktail spots.Read More
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO
When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.Read More
No plans this weekend? We have the ultimate Joburg gig guide for you
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There are tons of events happening across Johannesburg this weekend.Read More
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.Read More