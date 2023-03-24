[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey'





Jane Dutton interviews Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman.

What people may see on social media and on the big screens is just a small part of all the trials and tribulations that Mabalane has gone through thus far in her career.

From failed business ventures, to many rejections, all of the 'no's' has led Mabalane to where she is now; a successful businesswoman, actress, wife and mother.

Image: Gail Mabalane discusses the upside of failure

Failure is part of the journey, and I think that the people who make it are the people who have failed tones of times and keeps getting up. Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman

We build more character in failure than we do in success. Gail Mabalane, South African Actress, Model and Businesswoman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.