55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home





Craving something sweet but you only have 55-minutes before loadshedding hits?

No worries, we have the perfect no-bake and no-cook quick and easy dessert recipes that you can whip up at home.

Here are three super easy recipes that you can try at home:

No-bake yoghurt cheesecake

Ingredients: 200 g digestive biscuits 75 ml butter — melted 25 ml Sheridans gelatine 1 orange — zest and juice 145 ml castor sugar 500 ml cream — double thick 500 ml yoghurt — Greek, double thick 30 ml orange blossom water pistachios — unsalted, shelled 60 ml honey

Method: Line the sides of a cake tin (23cm) with cling wrap – this makes it easier to remove the cheesecake once it has set.

Place digestives in a thick plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin. Add the butter and stir thoroughly.

Lightly press the digestive mixture onto the bottom of the cake tin – do not press too firmly. Refrigerate while preparing the top layer.

Pour the gelatine into 40ml cold water in a glass bowl and leave it to stand until a jelly has formed.

Heat the orange zest, orange juice and castor sugar in a small saucepan and stir over a moderate heat until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and add the gelatine. Stir until the gelatine has dissolved and allow to cool.

Whisk the double cream and yoghurt. Add the orange syrup and orange blossom water and mix thoroughly. Pour the mixture onto the prepared crust in the cake tin and refrigerate until set.

Carefully loosen the edge of the springform tin and remove the clingfilm around the cheesecake.

Place the cheesecake on a serving platter and sprinkle pistachio nuts on top.

Lightly drizzle the honey on top and serve.

No-bake, no-cook loadshedding trifle

Ingredients:

Packet of ginger biscuits Tub of cream cheese Can of caramel treat 250g smooth peanut butter Ripe banana (optional)

Method:

Crush the ginger biscuits in a plastic bag with a rolling pin.

In a bowl, combine the tub of cream cheese with the can of caramel treat and smooth peanut butter.

Begin layering in a glass bowl or smaller individual dishes. Start with a smear of the caramel mixture then add a layer of biscuits, the banana and repeat to the desired height or until the bowl is full.

Optional: finish off with some grated white chocolate if you would like.

Place the bowl(s) in the fridge until you’re ready to eat it.

Fudgy chocolate and Marie Biscuit squares

Ingredients: 250 g butter 500 g icing sugar 250 ml cocoa powder 1 eggs — slightly beaten 1 tsp vanilla — essence 1 Marie biscuits — (packet) crushed

Method: Melt the butter in a large pot until melted. Remove from the heat and add the icing sugar and cocoa. Mix well until well combined and there are no dry bits.

Stir in the beaten egg and vanilla and mix until smooth.

Add the broken biscuit bits and stir until well combined and evenly coated with chocolate.

Spoon the mixture into a greased 24 x 24 cm and smooth out with a spatula.

Once cooled and firm (pop into the fridge to speed up the process), cut into 16 squares and keep in an airtight container.

