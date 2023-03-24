[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
Pippa Hudson interviews Erika Kapp, researcher and lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Western Cape (UWC).
- Today, 24 March is World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
- Studies from the World Health Organisation showed that in 2021 10.6 million people fell sick with TB
- UWC will be holding a conference to look into the potential role of precision medicine in the treatment of tuberculosis
Today is World Tuberculosis Day, and the disease still remains a concern in the country, and even more so in the Western Cape.
Kapp says that most people that have disease live in low to middle income areas, specifically in only eight countries, which includes South Africa.
Kapp says that TB remains a concern for multiple reasons:
- Most people getting infected live in low income areas, and as a result their risk of developing TB increases due to poor access to healthcare, and therefore the delay in diagnosis and treatment
- People are hiding their status and only accessing healthcare at a later stage because of the stigma around TB
- Drug resistance – there are TBs that are more difficult to treat and the treatments used are more toxic and have more side effects, so people don't take the medication
She adds that people that are malnourished, have diabetes, uses tobacco, have HIV or are undergoing cancer therapy have a higher chance of getting the bacteria and disease.
However, Kapp adds that many people have the bacteria that causes TB, without ever getting infected and transmitting the disease onto others.
Because there's been an upward trend in TB, UWC will be hosting a conference to look at precision medicine, and if it would have any benefits in the treatment of the disease.
Precision medicine uses information specific to the patient to formulate the most effective treatment options for the patient, by looking at their DNA and lifestyle.
In terms of TB, they would look at the genetic makeup of the specific strain of bacteria to determine which antibiotic the bacteria will be sensitive to.
There are so many possible uses and possible applications of precision medicine.Erika Kapp, Researcher and Lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry – University of Western Cape
The only challenge that comes with precision medicine and its technology is the cost and need of uninterrupted power supply, and with the country's current power crisis, this would be somewhat difficult to achieve.
It is available, just not feasible in our current setting.Erika Kapp, Researcher and Lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry – University of Western Cape
