[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths? Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa. 29 June 2023 3:18 PM
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win' South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking. 29 June 2023 10:25 AM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!) The tariff hike affects key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation. 29 June 2023 8:18 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
[WATCH] From Italy with LOVE!! Tourist wanted after defacing Colosseum in Rome The tourist wrote, "Ivan + Hayley 23" on a Colosseum wall with a key. 29 June 2023 2:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how... 29 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?

24 March 2023 4:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Active pulmonary tuberculosis
Infectious pulmonary tuberculosis
drug-resistant tuberculosis

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.

Pippa Hudson interviews Erika Kapp, researcher and lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Western Cape (UWC).

  • Today, 24 March is World Tuberculosis (TB) Day
  • Studies from the World Health Organisation showed that in 2021 10.6 million people fell sick with TB
  • UWC will be holding a conference to look into the potential role of precision medicine in the treatment of tuberculosis

Today is World Tuberculosis Day, and the disease still remains a concern in the country, and even more so in the Western Cape.

Kapp says that most people that have disease live in low to middle income areas, specifically in only eight countries, which includes South Africa.

A digitally colourised scanning electron microscopic image depicts a grouping of red-coloured, rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria which cause tuberculosis in human beings. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
A digitally colourised scanning electron microscopic image depicts a grouping of red-coloured, rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria which cause tuberculosis in human beings. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Kapp says that TB remains a concern for multiple reasons:

  • Most people getting infected live in low income areas, and as a result their risk of developing TB increases due to poor access to healthcare, and therefore the delay in diagnosis and treatment
  • People are hiding their status and only accessing healthcare at a later stage because of the stigma around TB
  • Drug resistance – there are TBs that are more difficult to treat and the treatments used are more toxic and have more side effects, so people don't take the medication

She adds that people that are malnourished, have diabetes, uses tobacco, have HIV or are undergoing cancer therapy have a higher chance of getting the bacteria and disease.

However, Kapp adds that many people have the bacteria that causes TB, without ever getting infected and transmitting the disease onto others.

Because there's been an upward trend in TB, UWC will be hosting a conference to look at precision medicine, and if it would have any benefits in the treatment of the disease.

Precision medicine uses information specific to the patient to formulate the most effective treatment options for the patient, by looking at their DNA and lifestyle.

In terms of TB, they would look at the genetic makeup of the specific strain of bacteria to determine which antibiotic the bacteria will be sensitive to.

There are so many possible uses and possible applications of precision medicine.

Erika Kapp, Researcher and Lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry – University of Western Cape

The only challenge that comes with precision medicine and its technology is the cost and need of uninterrupted power supply, and with the country's current power crisis, this would be somewhat difficult to achieve.

It is available, just not feasible in our current setting.

Erika Kapp, Researcher and Lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry – University of Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?




24 March 2023 4:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Active pulmonary tuberculosis
Infectious pulmonary tuberculosis
drug-resistant tuberculosis

More from Local

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa

29 June 2023 5:17 PM

A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?

29 June 2023 3:18 PM

Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'

29 June 2023 10:25 AM

South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Dada Morero delivering the City of Johannesburg's budget speech for the 2023/2024 financial year on 13 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/CityofJoburgZA

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

29 June 2023 8:18 AM

The tariff hike affects key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'

29 June 2023 8:08 AM

Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.

Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

28 June 2023 5:22 PM

He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

28 June 2023 3:16 PM

Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues

28 June 2023 2:46 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time

29 June 2023 4:09 PM

Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade

29 June 2023 2:11 PM

Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] From Italy with LOVE!! Tourist wanted after defacing Colosseum in Rome

29 June 2023 2:04 PM

The tourist wrote, "Ivan + Hayley 23" on a Colosseum wall with a key.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Amouranth at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, in April 2023. Picture: Esfand, via Wikimedia Commons

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

29 June 2023 1:15 PM

Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contactless payments have grown in popularity. Photo: Unsplash/Clay Banks.

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

29 June 2023 12:39 PM

Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/kim881231

South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law

29 June 2023 12:08 PM

This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Facebook page: The South African Sheep Shearing Federation @SASSF

Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition

29 June 2023 10:22 AM

The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.123rf.com/photo_187002870_strong-fit-sporty-caucasian-woman-in-her-20s-lifting-weights-with-one-hand-and-leaning-on-a-bench-wi.html?vti=npx071n84y3srrsp0k-1-50

The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause

29 June 2023 8:30 AM

As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general wellbeing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

Local Business

South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Joburg EMS issues accidental fire warning: 'Never leave candles unattended'

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents gear up for another confrontation with SAPS

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA