Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure'





Thabo Mdluli interviews Makenosi Maroo, Spokesperson for Rand Water.

Residents of Johannesburg have been without water for weeks

Maroo says that the cause of interrupted water supply is infrastructure being vandalised and interrupted power supply

Rand Water is working with law enforcement to address the vadalism, and is looking at alternative energy supplies

Johannesburg residents has been going without water for weeks, and they're saying that enough is enough.

Maroo from Rand Water, the largest bulk water utility in Africa, providing bulk potable water to people in Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, says that the reason for the cut in water supply has been the result of infrastructure being vandalised and interrupted power supply.

She adds that rumours of Rand Water not communicating updates is completely false, as there is evidence that can attest to the constant communication between them and their customers.

When there has been a dip in power supply for one hour, it will take Rand Water four hours to recover,she explains.

Because they experienced a dip for two hours, Maroo says that it will take a day for the infrastructure to recover.

In terms of long-term intervention, Maroo says that they're working with law enforcement to address and prevent vandalism.

Additionally, they're working on getting generators to ensure that there's an uninterrupted power supply, she adds.

We are working on coming up with a permanent solution in terms of hydro-power and coming in with generators. Makenosi Maroo, Spokesperson – Rand Water

