'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
PARIS - Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.
The British monarch's visit with his wife Camilla from Sunday was set to cast France even further into the glare of the international media at a time when the country is riven by violent protests over pension reform.
"It's really not the best time to come," Alix Gardini, a 23-year-old intern told AFP while smoking her cigarette in the second district of the city where garbage piles were set on fire on Thursday during violent demonstrations.
"If I was the king, I wouldn't come. With all the chaos, it could be dangerous," she added.
Annick Siguret, a retiree in her 60s, told AFP that she too thought postponing the visit was in everyone's interests.
"It would be a wiser decision for him to come in a little while so that we avoid a disaster," she said near overflowing bins and a vandalised bank in the capital's ninth district.
Charles' first foreign trip as monarch had been intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, but calls for fresh demonstrations next week prompted President Emmanuel Macron to ask the king to postpone.
The decision was made "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations", a statement from Macron's office said.
"It's a great thing for France to host the king, it shows the reconciliation of our two nations after a few difficult years, but this is not the right time," Laurent Costa, a 52-year-old archaeologist, told AFP.
Garbage collectors have been on strike in Paris for the last two weeks.
Trade unionists had also suggested they might disrupt Charles' travel plans, which included a visit to Bordeaux in the southwest on Tuesday.
Hugo Rapi, a 22-year-old real estate agent, thought Macron was seeking to protect France's reputation from further damage after scenes of clashes, strikes and blockades were beamed around the world on Thursday.
"Macron simply wants to project a good image for France," he explained.
Some observers had stressed how Charles' arrival and a planned state banquet on Monday evening in the Palace of Versailles were politically awkward for Macron as he grapples with his biggest crisis since being re-elected in April.
"He (Macron) should cancel this visit," senior Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau told the BFM news channel on Wednesday. "Is it really the priority to welcome Charles III in Versailles? Of course not."
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49433873_paris-france-nov-30-2015-charles-prince-of-wales-at-the-21st-session-of-the-un-conference-on-climate.html?vti=mqlhq3efghinrjsi5f-1-12
More from World
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.Read More
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him
Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.Read More