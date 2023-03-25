No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
191 sexual misconduct cases reported against teachers - ONLY 4 held accountable "Some teachers would rush to these families to offer them bribes, and a hand in marriage," says George Moroasui. 29 March 2023 1:31 PM
Nehawu won't budge on new public sector wage until 2022/23 deal reached Several other public service unions concluded a 7.5% agreement with government, but Nehawu says a deal for previous year must be f... 29 March 2023 8:39 AM
Joburg residents lament ongoing water outages: ‘We can’t bath, we can't cook' Residents in parts of Gauteng were continuing to experience large-scale water outages for almost three weeks, with little reprieve... 29 March 2023 6:48 AM
View all Local
DA congress: Steenhuisen must step out of Zille's shadow to lead, says analyst The party will hold its national congress at the weekend, where John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will be running for re-election i... 29 March 2023 9:31 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
View all Politics
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy. 28 March 2023 9:12 PM
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three author... 28 March 2023 7:48 PM
View all Business
Medical practitioners weigh in on diabetes drug being used for weight loss The diabetes medication Ozempic has been used by non-diabetics as a way to lose weight. 29 March 2023 12:08 PM
Teen self-harm: 'One of the worst things you can do as a parent is brush it off' Dr Terri Henderson from the South African Society of Psychiatrists says how you react as a parent will make all the difference. 29 March 2023 11:17 AM
On this day in 1998, British Airways banned smoking on flights Imagine being on a long-haul flight, filled with cigarette smoke... That was how it went, not too long ago! 29 March 2023 10:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA hockey star Onthatile Zulu continues to spread her wings The 23-year-old has represented South Africa at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics and signed with Red Bull earlie... 28 March 2023 7:43 PM
South African NFL player shares his journey into American Football Dieter Eiselen hails from Stellenbosch where he played rugby. He now plays centre for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. 28 March 2023 2:17 PM
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
View all Entertainment
R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley... 29 March 2023 1:40 PM
The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three author... 28 March 2023 7:48 PM
Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests. 28 March 2023 8:22 AM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board

25 March 2023 9:04 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism Board

In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 million rand sponsorship deal was still in its discussion phase before it was leaked to the media.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism said that there is no legally binding agreement between it and Tottenham Hotspur.

In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister, Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the multimillion-rand sponsorship deal was still in its discussion phase before it was leaked to the media.

Earlier this year, the Daily Maverick reported that SA Tourism was considering a sponsorship deal with the English football club that would cost over R900 million over three years.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, de Lille announced that she had received legal advice that the proposed sponsorship deal was unlawful and invalid.

ALSO READ:

In a letter dated March 24, Botha told de Lille that the board only gave conditional approval to the deal.

Botha said the approval was subject to consultation and approval by the Minister of Tourism, Treasury and other relevant stakeholders.

He said the legal advice de Lille received that the deal is unlawful is incorrect because there is no deal in place.

Botha said the board had planned on instituting proper procurement processes only once all stakeholders had agreed on the deal.

De Lille has asked the board to cancel the proposed sponsorship deal or provide her with reasons by next Thursday on why it should not be cancelled.


This article first appeared on EWN : No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board




25 March 2023 9:04 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Tottenham Hotspur
SA Tourism Board

More from Local

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour

29 March 2023 1:40 PM

Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

191 sexual misconduct cases reported against teachers - ONLY 4 held accountable

29 March 2023 1:31 PM

"Some teachers would rush to these families to offer them bribes, and a hand in marriage," says George Moroasui.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Cilliers Brink is confident about overcoming challenges in the City of Tshwane

29 March 2023 12:45 PM

The Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink was elected mayor of Tshwane on Tuesday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

29 March 2023 10:19 AM

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Nehawu members protest for higher wages on 8 March 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nehawu won't budge on new public sector wage until 2022/23 deal reached

29 March 2023 8:39 AM

Several other public service unions concluded a 7.5% agreement with government, but Nehawu says a deal for previous year must be finalised first.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

Joburg residents lament ongoing water outages: ‘We can’t bath, we can't cook'

29 March 2023 6:48 AM

Residents in parts of Gauteng were continuing to experience large-scale water outages for almost three weeks, with little reprieve from bulk water supplier Rand Water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Picture: Pool

Oscar Pistorius up for parole in Reeva Steenkamp's murder

29 March 2023 6:19 AM

At a hearing in Pretoria on Friday, a parole board will decide if the Blade Runner would be let out early - almost a decade after serving his 13-year sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb submits proposal to help disadvantaged SAns benefit from tourism

28 March 2023 9:12 PM

The online platform believes it can be part of the answer to building a more inclusive South African tourism economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Food prices: Retailers guilty of 'unjustified' hikes on staple products

28 March 2023 7:28 PM

The Competition Commission's latest data indicates opportunistic price increases among food retailers. Bruce Whitfield asks whether it's fair to specifically single out retailers in the value chain before the full investigation is complete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Pets can be an important part of our lives. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Defleaing your furry baby is vital. Here's why...

28 March 2023 4:56 PM

Flea collars, oral medication, sprays, shampoos and powders – Dr Jan Mol breaks down the best product for your pets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @jsteenhuisen/Twitter

DA congress: Steenhuisen must step out of Zille's shadow to lead, says analyst

29 March 2023 9:31 AM

The party will hold its national congress at the weekend, where John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille will be running for re-election in their respective positions as the DA’s federal leader and federal council chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) poses for a portrait with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo (R) as she arrives for their meeting at the Jubilee House presidential palace in Accra, Ghana, on 27 March 2023. Picture: Nipah Dennis/AFP

Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence'

28 March 2023 10:27 PM

Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester

The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester?

27 March 2023 2:52 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane council meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro on 17 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/Thabiso Goba

City of Tshwane still does not have a mayor

27 March 2023 7:58 AM

Since the resignation of Randall Williams as Tshwane’s executive mayor on the 13 February, the municipality has not had a mayoral committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he holds a meeting of the Russia - Land of Opportunity platform supervisory board at the Catherine's Hall of the Kremlin in Moscow on 20 April 2022. Picture: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP

Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist

25 March 2023 11:56 AM

The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure'

24 March 2023 5:21 PM

Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS

The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely'

24 March 2023 2:46 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO

24 March 2023 1:25 PM

When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zackie Achmat being interviewed on CapeTalk. Picture: CapeTalk

'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate

24 March 2023 8:43 AM

On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bring the family along for the Jozi Kota Festival this weekend

Lifestyle

[WATCH]: Money matters - Little girl spends her pocket money for the first time

Lifestyle

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane puts R1.2bn estimate on Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign

29 March 2023 3:23 PM

Many cases of sexual misconduct involving teachers go unreported, SACE reveals

29 March 2023 3:18 PM

Domestic issues continue to raise SA's policy uncertainty, reveals NWU report

29 March 2023 2:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA