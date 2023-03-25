Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist
JOHANNESBURG - Political economist Mandla Lionel Isaacs said rules can be murky when it comes to holding states accountable when they break international rules.
He was speaking to Jane Dutton on 702's Weekend Breakfast show on Saturday, regarding Russian President Vlamidir's possible visit to South Africa for the Brics summit later this year.
The country has invited Putin to the 15th Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) meeting scheduled to take place in August.
This is as the International Criminal Court (ICC) - which South Africa is a signatory to, earlier this month issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The International Relations department is waiting for legal advice before it makes a decision on Putin's possible visit.
Isaacs said it is a complicated issue.
"All states are equal and all states are sovereign and responsible for their own affairs, and there's never really been an effective solution for holding states accountable for breaking the rules and principles of international relations."
This article first appeared on EWN : Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist
Source : AFP
