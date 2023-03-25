The importance of listening when children speak





Have you ever found yourself finishing your children’s sentences? Stop it.

According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, you need to start listening if you want to have a stronger relationship with your children.

Jane Dutton spoke to Bush about why parents need to shut up from time to time.

One of the ingredients for a great relationship with our children is listening. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

How often do we finish our children's sentences or fill the gaps of silence when they trying to find the right word and end the sentence for them. Then we wonder why our children stop listening to us. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

We have to be really careful that we don't get in the way of communication. The fundamental cause of nearly all communication problems is that people don't listen to understand. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Father sitting with his kids. Picture: pixabay

Kids are full of thoughts, feelings, great ideas and their own experiences of the world. The more receptive we are as parents, the more they will share. The more they share, the more they trust you and your relationship will be deeper and stronger. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

If we want our children to grow up to be good listeners, we have to role model good listening skills. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Did you know there is a difference between hearing and listening?

According to Psychology Today, hearing revolves around the physiological act of hearing sounds, whereas listening is when you actively pay attention to the words and sounds that you hear to absorb their meaning.

Failing to listen to your child or anyone for that matter can create a rift in your relationship.

