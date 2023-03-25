The importance of listening when children speak
Have you ever found yourself finishing your children’s sentences? Stop it.
According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, you need to start listening if you want to have a stronger relationship with your children.
Jane Dutton spoke to Bush about why parents need to shut up from time to time.
One of the ingredients for a great relationship with our children is listening.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
How often do we finish our children's sentences or fill the gaps of silence when they trying to find the right word and end the sentence for them. Then we wonder why our children stop listening to us.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
We have to be really careful that we don't get in the way of communication. The fundamental cause of nearly all communication problems is that people don't listen to understand.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Kids are full of thoughts, feelings, great ideas and their own experiences of the world. The more receptive we are as parents, the more they will share. The more they share, the more they trust you and your relationship will be deeper and stronger.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
If we want our children to grow up to be good listeners, we have to role model good listening skills.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Did you know there is a difference between hearing and listening?
According to Psychology Today, hearing revolves around the physiological act of hearing sounds, whereas listening is when you actively pay attention to the words and sounds that you hear to absorb their meaning.
Failing to listen to your child or anyone for that matter can create a rift in your relationship.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-listen-to-inner-voice-cry-4581024/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.Read More
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'
Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.Read More
[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey'
Character building, growth and development comes with failure, says Gail Mabalane, Actress, Model and Businesswoman.Read More
55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home
Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.Read More
Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you
Self-pleasure has been called the safest form of sex, and exploring your body can have a number of benefits.Read More
[WATCH] Ref's yellow cards reversed in VAR Bundesliga drama
After the 2-1 win against Bayern Munich, Adli had to shake hands with the referee.Read More
It’s National Cocktail Day! Celebrate at some of Joburg’s best spots
To celebrate National Cocktail Day, we've put together a list of some of Johannesburg's best cocktail spots.Read More
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO
When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools.Read More
No plans this weekend? We have the ultimate Joburg gig guide for you
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There are tons of events happening across Johannesburg this weekend.Read More