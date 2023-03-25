Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - An anti-terrorism court in northwest Pakistan has convicted and sentenced a Muslim man to death after he was accused of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.
Syed Muhammad Zeeshan was convicted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Anti-Terrorist Act by the court in Peshawar on Friday.
"Accused Syed Muhammad Zeeshan, son of Syed Zakaullah, in custody has been convicted and sentenced after being found guilty", the court order said, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.
Zeeshan, who is a resident of the northwest city of Mardan, was also fined 1.2 million rupees ($4,300) and handed a total of 23 years imprisonment.
He has the right to appeal.
The case arose after Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Talagang in Punjab province, filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency two years ago, accusing Zeeshan of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group, Saeed's counsel Ibrar Hussain told AFP.
The "FIA had confiscated Zeeshan's cell phone and its forensic examination proved him guilty," he said.
While Pakistan's laws prohibiting blasphemy can carry a potential death sentence, so far it has never been enforced for the crime.
Although many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities, particularly Christians, are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.
According to the National Commission of Justice and Peace, a human rights and legal aid group in Pakistan, 774 Muslims and 760 members of various minority religious groups were accused of blasphemy in the last 20 years.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
More from World
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.Read More
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade event.Read More
'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison
The Rwandan government critic was released after more than 900 days behind bars.Read More
'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.Read More
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps
Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.Read More
UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque
UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men.Read More
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States
Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States.Read More