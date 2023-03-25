Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy

Streaming issues? Report here
Costly consequences for municipalities with compromised digital systems - expert Some of the country's national government departments, state-owned companies and local municipalities have been on the receiving e... 25 March 2023 12:45 PM
Broos 'too angry' to speak following Bafana Bafana's draw against Liberia Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orla... 25 March 2023 9:12 AM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure' Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks. 24 March 2023 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: De Lille: Spurs deal should be 'stopped completely' All the news you need to know. 24 March 2023 2:46 PM
Students called to traditional healing discriminated against in schools - THO When a student receives the call to become a traditional healer, they can face difficulties in mainstream schools. 24 March 2023 1:25 PM
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure? According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis. 24 March 2023 4:19 PM
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's' Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired. 24 March 2023 4:06 PM
[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey' Character building, growth and development comes with failure, says Gail Mabalane, Actress, Model and Businesswoman. 24 March 2023 3:37 PM
Bafana rue missed chances as Liberia fight back to draw in Afcon qualifer A Lyle Foster brace had seen Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead at half time but after a host of chances were missed, Liberia scored on... 24 March 2023 8:31 PM
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in histor... 24 March 2023 5:37 AM
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year. 23 March 2023 7:54 PM
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Va... 25 March 2023 5:12 PM
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence. 25 March 2023 2:06 PM
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade e... 25 March 2023 12:54 PM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy

25 March 2023 2:06 PM
by AFP
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - An anti-terrorism court in northwest Pakistan has convicted and sentenced a Muslim man to death after he was accused of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.

Syed Muhammad Zeeshan was convicted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Anti-Terrorist Act by the court in Peshawar on Friday.

"Accused Syed Muhammad Zeeshan, son of Syed Zakaullah, in custody has been convicted and sentenced after being found guilty", the court order said, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.

Zeeshan, who is a resident of the northwest city of Mardan, was also fined 1.2 million rupees ($4,300) and handed a total of 23 years imprisonment.

He has the right to appeal.

The case arose after Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Talagang in Punjab province, filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency two years ago, accusing Zeeshan of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group, Saeed's counsel Ibrar Hussain told AFP.

The "FIA had confiscated Zeeshan's cell phone and its forensic examination proved him guilty," he said.

While Pakistan's laws prohibiting blasphemy can carry a potential death sentence, so far it has never been enforced for the crime.

Although many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities, particularly Christians, are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.

According to the National Commission of Justice and Peace, a human rights and legal aid group in Pakistan, 774 Muslims and 760 members of various minority religious groups were accused of blasphemy in the last 20 years.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy




More from World

Pope Francis speaks during his sermon as he leads a Christmas Eve mass to mark the nativity of Jesus Christ on 24 December 2020, at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican. Picture: AFP

Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders

25 March 2023 5:12 PM

Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.

A handout artist’s impression released on March 24, 2023 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a grey, irregularly-shaped asteroid rocky object that often passes safely past Earth Picture: N. Bartmann / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

25 March 2023 12:54 PM

On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade event.

FILE: Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD) MRCD-UBUMWE chairman Paul Rusesabagina speaks during a press conference of the political platform MRCD-UBUMWE and the political party RDI-EWANDA RWIZA, concerning the political and security situation in Rwanda, in Brussels, on 18 June 2019. Pictur: AFP

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison

25 March 2023 7:26 AM

The Rwandan government critic was released after more than 900 days behind bars.

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

24 March 2023 7:43 PM

Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.

Picture: Tomoyuki Mizuta from Pixabay

[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea

23 March 2023 2:12 PM

An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.

Picture: © nito500 /123rf.com

Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ

23 March 2023 1:20 PM

"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.

© sezerozger/123rf.com

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

23 March 2023 12:10 PM

Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.

A stock image of a fire. Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

23 March 2023 11:59 AM

UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men.

FILE: United States flag. Picture: waggtime from Pixabay

Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States

23 March 2023 11:19 AM

Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Trending

Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS

Local

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

Health & Fitness Local

Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon

World

EWN Highlights

'We need to bring back the Scorpions as soon as possible': ActionSA's Mashaba

25 March 2023 5:40 PM

25 March 2023 5:40 PM

DA welcomes de Lille's directive to scrap Tottenham Hotspur deal

25 March 2023 5:14 PM

25 March 2023 5:14 PM

Four dead, one seriously injured in Mpumalanga crash

25 March 2023 4:26 PM

25 March 2023 4:26 PM

