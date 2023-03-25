It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!





Jane Dutton spoke to resident chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido, about this superfood.

National Spinach Day is being observed on Sunday, 26 March.

So why not try out a new recipe for breakfast, lunch, supper or even a smoothy to celebrate?

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile vegetables out there.

Before you go out and get those healthy greens, just remember to get the REAL thing.

Apparently, some of us have been buying the wrong ‘spinach' all this time.

Real spinach is what South Africans tend to call baby spinach. It's those small green leaves that you find in fancy pre-washed salad packs. That darker, more fibrous, longer and more robust spinach, is actually swiss chard. We have a terminology issue. Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

The real linguistic crime is that there are a whole group of leaves in Southern Africa that gets translated into English and they just get called spinach. Like those morogo leaves. There's a vast range of delicious green herbs that we tend to just dismiss in English as spinach. Dr Anna Trapido, chef and food anthropologist

Here are some of the health benefits of eating spinach

Spinach contains two components that may slow down cancer growth

Spinach contains high amounts of nitrates, which have been shown to help moderate blood pressure levels and decrease your risk of heart disease

Spinach contains vitamin K which aids in good bone health

Spinach leaves helps with weight loss and also are low in calories

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.