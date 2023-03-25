Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS
JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services department has confirmed that the man dubbed as the ‘Facebook rapist’ - Thabo Bester, escaped from prison.
Bester was declared dead in May last year when a body was found burnt beyond recognition after his cell caught fire.
Bester was serving a life sentence at the Mangaung Prison in Bloemfontein for murder and a series of rape charges.
In a statement released on Saturday, the department said a post-mortem report has revealed that the body does not match the DNA of a woman identified to be Bester’s biological mother.
It further said the post-mortem report states that the body that was found in the cell did not have any signs of smoke inhalation but sustained injuries to the head before its death.
The department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Bester is now a wanted man.
“Critical at this stage is for Thabo Bester to be found.”
Matters surrounding Bester’s supposed death were questioned when a man with similar facial features to those of Bester was spotted at a shopping mall in Gauteng earlier this month.
The department has appealed to the public to assist with any information that may lead to Bester’s arrest to contact the police.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS
