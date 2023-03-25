Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis on Saturday extended a 2019 law to fight sexual abuse in the Church by making lay Catholic leaders responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.
A letter, directly sent by the pontiff, also said that vulnerable adults could be victims of predator priests, adding the vulnerability clause. The earlier version only spoke of minors and vulnerable persons.
"The updated text specifies that 'the lay faithful who are or have been moderators of international associations of the faithful recognised or created by the Holy See [are responsible] for acts committed' while they were in office," the Vatican said in a statement.
The new law will enter into force on 30 April.
"The document includes, and continues to include, not only abuse and violence against children and vulnerable adults, but also covers sexual violence and harassment resulting from the abuse of authority," the Vatican said.
From Ireland to Germany and the United States, dealing with the scandals of child sex abuse by Catholic priests has been one of the biggest challenges for the pope.
Initially, things did not go well, with a 2014 commission on protecting minors undermined by the resignations of two key members, while in 2018, his defence of a Chilean priest accused of covering up abuse sparked a backlash.
The pope created a commission on protecting minors that was later integrated into the Curia. In 2019, he held an unprecedented summit which heard from victims, and he promised an "all-out battle" against clerical abuse.
Concrete changes followed, from opening up Vatican archives to the lay courts, to making it compulsory to report suspicions of abuse and any attempts to cover it up to Church authorities.
However, anything said in the confessional box remains sacrosanct.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
Source : AFP
More from World
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.Read More
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade event.Read More
'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison
The Rwandan government critic was released after more than 900 days behind bars.Read More
'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.Read More
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps
Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.Read More
UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque
UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men.Read More
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States
Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States.Read More