Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'

Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00

10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester On Saturday, the Correctional Services Department released a statement confirming that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Corre... 26 March 2023 10:12 AM
Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues Some residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station. 26 March 2023 8:55 AM
Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS The department is calling on anyone who may have information that may lead to Bester's rearrest. 25 March 2023 4:06 PM
View all Local
Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Rus... 25 March 2023 11:56 AM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure' Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks. 24 March 2023 5:21 PM
View all Politics
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
The importance of listening when children speak Parents can potentially ruin their relationship with their children if they fail to listen to them. 25 March 2023 3:03 PM
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure? According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis. 24 March 2023 4:19 PM
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's' Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired. 24 March 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising' Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tu... 26 March 2023 10:25 AM
Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orla... 25 March 2023 9:12 AM
Bafana rue missed chances as Liberia fight back to draw in Afcon qualifer A Lyle Foster brace had seen Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead at half time but after a host of chances were missed, Liberia scored on... 24 March 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany unveils plans to simplify gender change process Trans people in Germany will have an easier time formally changing their gender and name under a new government plan. Self-determi... 26 March 2023 10:18 AM
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Va... 25 March 2023 5:12 PM
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence. 25 March 2023 2:06 PM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'

26 March 2023 10:25 AM
by AFP
Bayern Munich
Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.

MUNICH - Newly appointed Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday he was stunned at being offered the position.

Tuchel, 49, replaced the sacked Julien Nagelsmann in charge of the six-time Champions League winners.

Nagelsmann lost his job at the German champions on Friday with the Bavarians second in the table, but he had guided them to next month's quarterfinals in Europe's top-tier competition.



"Believe me or not, I was a bit dumbstruck in the first 30 seconds of our first discussion," Tuchel told reporters.

"I didn't know what we were talking about. It became clear that it was for right now.

"I was completely surprised. The timing was surprising. There was no contact beforehand," the former Paris Saint-Germain boss added.

Tuchel's first match will come as soon as 1 April after the ongoing international break.

Bayern will meet league leaders Borussia Dortmund, the club that Tuchel led from 2015-2017 before he left for PSG.

"It's the [big] match in German football," he said.

"It has another level of importance," he added.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'









More from Sport

Picture: Screenshot/Twitter

Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia

25 March 2023 9:12 AM

Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orlando stadium.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Lyle Foster (#9) celebrates his goal against Liberia with teammates in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on 24 March 2023. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Bafana rue missed chances as Liberia fight back to draw in Afcon qualifer

24 March 2023 8:31 PM

A Lyle Foster brace had seen Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead at half time but after a host of chances were missed, Liberia scored on the stroke of full time to keep alive their chances of booking a ticket to the main event in Ivory Coast.

Read More arrow_forward

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Facebook.com

Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double

24 March 2023 5:37 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in history.

Read More arrow_forward

Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu

23 March 2023 7:54 PM

Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year.

Read More arrow_forward

Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead

22 March 2023 8:26 PM

Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country.

Read More arrow_forward

Clive Barker makes a speech at the memorial of John Shoes Moshoeu. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.

Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health

20 March 2023 8:14 PM

Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Read More arrow_forward

© artea18/123rf.com

New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments

20 March 2023 3:23 PM

Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..

Read More arrow_forward

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates in his match against Tallon Griekspoor of Netherlands during the BNP Paribas Open on 13 March 2023 in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP

Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10

20 March 2023 12:24 PM

Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell (C) and teammate Tom Latham (L) celebrate Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (R) being caught during day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on 20 March 2023. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

20 March 2023 12:22 PM

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

Read More arrow_forward

Nick

Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar!

17 March 2023 9:26 AM

Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments.

Read More arrow_forward

Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester

Local

Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues

Local

New skipper Powell powers West Indies to South Africa victory

Cricket

Basic Education commits to eradicating pit toilets in schools by 2025

26 March 2023 2:03 PM

Thabo Bester prison escape: DSC needs to launch internal investigation - analyst

26 March 2023 1:00 PM

Tshwane DA-led coalition to table no-confidence motion against speaker

26 March 2023 11:15 AM

