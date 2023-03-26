Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'
MUNICH - Newly appointed Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday he was stunned at being offered the position.
Tuchel, 49, replaced the sacked Julien Nagelsmann in charge of the six-time Champions League winners.
Nagelsmann lost his job at the German champions on Friday with the Bavarians second in the table, but he had guided them to next month's quarterfinals in Europe's top-tier competition.
Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tuesday.
"Believe me or not, I was a bit dumbstruck in the first 30 seconds of our first discussion," Tuchel told reporters.
"I didn't know what we were talking about. It became clear that it was for right now.
"I was completely surprised. The timing was surprising. There was no contact beforehand," the former Paris Saint-Germain boss added.
Tuchel's first match will come as soon as 1 April after the ongoing international break.
Bayern will meet league leaders Borussia Dortmund, the club that Tuchel led from 2015-2017 before he left for PSG.
"It's the [big] match in German football," he said.
"It has another level of importance," he added.
This article first appeared on EWN : Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising'
Source : AFP
More from Sport
Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia
Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orlando stadium.Read More
Bafana rue missed chances as Liberia fight back to draw in Afcon qualifer
A Lyle Foster brace had seen Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead at half time but after a host of chances were missed, Liberia scored on the stroke of full time to keep alive their chances of booking a ticket to the main event in Ivory Coast.Read More
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double
Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in history.Read More
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu
Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year.Read More
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead
Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country.Read More
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health
Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.Read More
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor..Read More
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.Read More
New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series
Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.Read More