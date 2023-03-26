Germany unveils plans to simplify gender change process
BERLIN - Germany's government agreed to simplify the administrative procedure for people wanting to change genders, a move long demanded by the LGBTQ community, a spokesman for the ruling party said on Saturday.
"As a parliamentary group of the [ruling] SPD, we expressly welcome the fact that the law on self-determination is finally moving forward," Jan Plobner, spokesman for the Social Democrat party on issues concerning transgender people in the Bundestag, told AFP.
Under the agreement, which was revealed by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily, transgender, intersex and non-binary people will in the future have only to self-declare if they wish to change their first name or gender notation in the civil registry.
The procedure had been governed by a law dating from the 1980s that considered trans issues mental illness.
Those wanting to change their gender were obliged to submit two psychological evaluations with a court ultimately taking the decision.
That procedure is long, costly, and deemed degrading by those concerned.
"The undignified procedure will soon be a thing of the past," Plobner said.
The agreement between the justice and family ministries will allow the bill to be finalised, "so that the legislation can hopefully be applied soon," said Sven Lehmann, the government's representative for the rights of the LGBTQ community.
It notably resolves the sensitive issue of gender changes for minors, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
For those under 14, only parents or guardians will be able to initiate proceedings.
For those over 14 whose parents would oppose such a move, it is a court that will have to decide.
A time for reflection is also planned, with the civil change only coming into effect after a cooling-off period of three months.
A new request for a gender change will only be possible after a year.
The government of Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, allied with the Greens and Liberals, has vowed to fight discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
In November 2022, it adopted a wide-ranging plan of action that included a specific codification of the community's rights in the constitution.
This article first appeared on EWN : Germany unveils plans to simplify gender change process
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90579587_transgender-concept.html?term=gender%2Bneutral&vti=m7yy1a87nrcm3i8ex5-1-3
More from World
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders
Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.Read More
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.Read More
Large asteroid to zoom between Earth and Moon
On Saturday, an asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will inch a third of the distance from the Earth to the Moon which is a once in a decade event.Read More
'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina freed from prison
The Rwandan government critic was released after more than 900 days behind bars.Read More
'Not the right time': Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Many Parisians said Friday that they were relieved that King Charles' planned trip to the city had been postponed given the state of the capital's rubbish-strewn streets and persistent demonstrations.Read More
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.Read More
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ
"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.Read More
Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps
Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.Read More
UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque
UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men.Read More