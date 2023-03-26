Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has supplied a total of 29 mobile water tankers to residents in the city affected by water shortages.
Of the 29, 12 are stationary, while 17 are roaming between affected areas.
These areas include Brixton, Churchill, Crosby, Westdene, Melville, Robertsham, Quellerina, Eagles Nest, and Crown Gardens.
Residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station.
READ: Water tankers dispatched in City of Ekurhuleni amid shortage issues
The water utility said systems supplying water to Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Linden, Honeydew, and Boschkop are stabilising.
"The Crown Gardens system has improved overnight and pumped at the reservoir commenced. Johannesburg Water technical teams started pumping via the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower. High-lying areas will start receiving water with low pressure as the system gradually fills up," said the utility's spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.
City of Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and Rand Water will on Sunday be addressing the media on the water service interruptions.
#JWCustomerNotice Water tanker sites of areas affected by the Eikenhof system pump failure ^K pic.twitter.com/N8SJImMJzV' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 25, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues
More from Local
Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester
On Saturday, the Correctional Services Department released a statement confirming that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre following a fire on 3 May 2022, was not that of Bester.Read More
Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS
The department is calling on anyone who may have information that may lead to Bester's rearrest.Read More
Costly consequences for municipalities with compromised digital systems - expert
Some of the country's national government departments, state-owned companies and local municipalities have been on the receiving end of cyber attacks recently.Read More
More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa
Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.Read More
Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia
Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orlando stadium.Read More
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board
In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 million rand sponsorship deal was still in its discussion phase before it was leaked to the media.Read More
Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure'
Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks.Read More
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.Read More
Songbird Brenda Mtambo thrilled to perform 'Intimate Sunset' session in JHB
The Mhlaba wethu hit maker will be giving her first Intimate Sunset Session in Brammfontein tonight.Read More