Latest Local
Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester On Saturday, the Correctional Services Department released a statement confirming that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Corre... 26 March 2023 10:12 AM
Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues Some residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station. 26 March 2023 8:55 AM
Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS The department is calling on anyone who may have information that may lead to Bester's rearrest. 25 March 2023 4:06 PM
View all Local
Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Rus... 25 March 2023 11:56 AM
No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 milli... 25 March 2023 9:04 AM
Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure' Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks. 24 March 2023 5:21 PM
View all Politics
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Business
The importance of listening when children speak Parents can potentially ruin their relationship with their children if they fail to listen to them. 25 March 2023 3:03 PM
[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure? According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis. 24 March 2023 4:19 PM
'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's' Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired. 24 March 2023 4:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Tuchel 'dumbstruck' by Bayern appointment, says 'timing surprising' Tuchel was fired from Chelsea in September despite guiding them to the 2021 Champions League and spoke to Bayern bosses late on Tu... 26 March 2023 10:25 AM
Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orla... 25 March 2023 9:12 AM
Bafana rue missed chances as Liberia fight back to draw in Afcon qualifer A Lyle Foster brace had seen Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead at half time but after a host of chances were missed, Liberia scored on... 24 March 2023 8:31 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany unveils plans to simplify gender change process Trans people in Germany will have an easier time formally changing their gender and name under a new government plan. Self-determi... 26 March 2023 10:18 AM
Pope extends sex abuse law to cover lay leaders Under the extended 2019 sexual abuse law, lay Catholic leaders will soon be responsible for acts committed under their watch in Va... 25 March 2023 5:12 PM
Pakistan court sentences man to death for blasphemy Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence. 25 March 2023 2:06 PM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues

Some residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has supplied a total of 29 mobile water tankers to residents in the city affected by water shortages.

Of the 29, 12 are stationary, while 17 are roaming between affected areas.

These areas include Brixton, Churchill, Crosby, Westdene, Melville, Robertsham, Quellerina, Eagles Nest, and Crown Gardens.

Residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station.

READ: Water tankers dispatched in City of Ekurhuleni amid shortage issues

The water utility said systems supplying water to Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Linden, Honeydew, and Boschkop are stabilising.

"The Crown Gardens system has improved overnight and pumped at the reservoir commenced. Johannesburg Water technical teams started pumping via the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower. High-lying areas will start receiving water with low pressure as the system gradually fills up," said the utility's spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.

City of Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and Rand Water will on Sunday be addressing the media on the water service interruptions.


This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues




More from Local

Thabo Bester

Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester

26 March 2023 10:12 AM

On Saturday, the Correctional Services Department released a statement confirming that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre following a fire on 3 May 2022, was not that of Bester.

Thabo Bester

Thabo Bester did not die in a fire but escaped from prison, confirms DCS

25 March 2023 4:06 PM

The department is calling on anyone who may have information that may lead to Bester's rearrest.

Cyber security, cyber attack Picture: Pixabay.com

Costly consequences for municipalities with compromised digital systems - expert

25 March 2023 12:45 PM

Some of the country's national government departments, state-owned companies and local municipalities have been on the receiving end of cyber attacks recently.

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Picture: Screenshot/Twitter

Broos ‘too angry’ to speak following Bafana Bafana’s draw against Liberia

25 March 2023 9:12 AM

Hugo Broos watched in disappointment as the team allowed a 2-goal lead to turn into a draw against Liberia on Friday night in Orlando stadium.

cosminiftode/123rf

No legally binding agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, says SA Tourism board

25 March 2023 9:04 AM

In a letter addressed to Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, SA Tourism board chair Thozamile Botha said the three-year R900 million rand sponsorship deal was still in its discussion phase before it was leaked to the media.

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Rand Water: 'Water outages in Johannesburg caused by vandalised infrastructure'

24 March 2023 5:21 PM

Rand Water responds to Johannesburg residents who've been going without water for weeks.

A combination of drug therapies that could help the fight against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is being investigated by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and TB Alliance. Picture: TB Alliance

[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?

24 March 2023 4:19 PM

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.

Afro soul musician Brenda Mtambo in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Songbird Brenda Mtambo thrilled to perform 'Intimate Sunset' session in JHB

24 March 2023 2:54 PM

The Mhlaba wethu hit maker will be giving her first Intimate Sunset Session in Brammfontein tonight.

FILE: A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

