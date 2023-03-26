



JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has supplied a total of 29 mobile water tankers to residents in the city affected by water shortages.

Of the 29, 12 are stationary, while 17 are roaming between affected areas.

These areas include Brixton, Churchill, Crosby, Westdene, Melville, Robertsham, Quellerina, Eagles Nest, and Crown Gardens.

Residents have been without running water since last Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station.

The water utility said systems supplying water to Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Linden, Honeydew, and Boschkop are stabilising.

"The Crown Gardens system has improved overnight and pumped at the reservoir commenced. Johannesburg Water technical teams started pumping via the Crown Gardens reservoir and tower. High-lying areas will start receiving water with low pressure as the system gradually fills up," said the utility's spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala.

City of Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and Rand Water will on Sunday be addressing the media on the water service interruptions.

#JWCustomerNotice Water tanker sites of areas affected by the Eikenhof system pump failure

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water dispatches 29 water tankers across the city amid supply issues