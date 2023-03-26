Manhunt underway for escaped prisoner 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester
Jane Dutton spoke to the national spokesperson of the Department of Correction Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, about the daring escape.
A manhunt has been launched for 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester who escaped from prison in May last year.
Bester was declared dead when a body was found burnt beyond recognition after his cell caught fire.
On Saturday, the Correctional Services Department released a statement confirming that the body found in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre following a fire on 3 May 2022, was not that of Bester.
His customary law wife, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, was the one who claimed the body from the mortuary shortly after the fire.
The circumstances surrounding Bester's supposed death were questioned when photos started circulating on social media of a man with similar features who was spotted at a shopping mall in Gauteng earlier this month.
Correctional Services is calling on anyone with information about Bester’s whereabouts to come forward as they believe him to be extremely dangerous.
The Department says anyone involved in the daring escape will be punished.
#Wanted Convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester. Anyone with information, call #CrimeStop on 08600 10111. Remember to pass on detailed info: who, what, when, where, why and how? #CrimeWatch @DOJCD_ZA pic.twitter.com/ozLbh5sAX4' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 25, 2023
Bester was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for murder and a series of rape charges.
He used Facebook to lure women by claiming to be an international modelling scout.
Bester would then rape and rob them with a knife. He murdered at least one of his victims.
The investigation started in May 2022 when we received a report that Thabo Bester had committed suicide by setting his cell alight. Because this was an unnatural death, it meant that we needed to investigate the circumstances under which that fire started and also to be sure that everything was done as per the standard operating procedures. It is that investigation that took some time because it involved quite a number of elements and entities.Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correction Services spokesperson
The Mangaung Correctional Centre was maintaining that the person that died there was Thabo Bester. We then conducted a much deeper investigation. It was clear that there was a number of questions that needed answers.Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correction Services spokesperson
The way in which some of the information was leaked became a concern to us. It's a priority for us to get him behind bars as we consider him to be extremely dangerous.Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correction Services spokesperson
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
