How ketamine treats resistant depression
Living with depression can be a paralyzing experience, particularly when it becomes resistant to any form of medication or treatment.
In recent years, there's been a huge shift toward the use of ketamine, as a treatment for depression and antidote to suicidal thoughts.
Ketamine is widely known as a psychedelic drug — called a dissociative — and used as recreational substance.
For the treatment of mental health diseases such as depression, the drug is administered intravenously or intranasally.
Ketamine was synthesized in the early 1960's as a dissociative anesthetic agent and procedural sedative.
It wasn't until the early 2000's that its effect on patients with depression was discovered.
Catherine Rice spoke to Dr Alan Howard to talk about how ketamine infusion therapy is being used for treating resistant depression.
There's been a paradigm shift in the management of depression away from what we always believed the cause of depression was towards the involvement of a neuro transmitic called glumate which is what ketamine works on. It has a profound effect on patients with resistant depression and who are suicidal, on whom other medications don't work anymore.Dr Alan Howard, founder of Ketamine Clinic of South Africa
Howard's discovery of ketamine goes back to his time as a doctor in emergency medicine at a hospital in Ireland, where he would use the drug on a daily basis as an anesthetic agent and a procedural sedative.
He started noticing that patients who were depressed and suicidal when they were admitted, felt completely different when he followed up with them a few days later.
There was one seminal case of a suicidal woman with resistant depression, who had slit her throat in front of the paramedics and was rushed to the emergency department. She had effectively been written off by the psychiatry department. She'd been through all manners of medication, and nothing had worked. I had repaired the laceration to her neck and when she returned a few days later, I could barely recognize her. She had transformed into someone cheerful and happy...she said she didn't know what had happened. This was the trigger that had me researching it more and more.Dr Alan Howard, founder of Ketamine Clinic of South Africa
Dr Howard said he discovered there was significant evidence of the use of ketamine back then in treatment resistant depression.
Upon return to South Africa in 2019, he started administering the drug to a group of Pietermartizburg psychiatrists.
Dr Howard now has plans to open his fifth ketamine clinic in the country.
Depression is killing society. One in seven people suffer from depression at one point in their life and a third would be treatment resistant. There's been nothing on the market that's addressing the suicide crisis and depression, until ketamine. Other traditional anti-depressants have their place in the management of depression but they're not able to reverse it as quickly as ketamine.Dr Alan Howard, founder of Ketamine Clinic of South Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How ketamine treats resistant depression
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_30076770_depression-medicines.html?vti=lmmifayc9m83ralle8-1-4
