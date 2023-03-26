‘It is similar to cancer’: Addressing issues around workplace bullying
Jane Dutton spoke to MD of Paradigm Management Consulting & specialist in tackling workplace bullying, Grant Saptoe, about how this has behaviour has been swept under the carpet for many years.
If you thought bullying only happens on the playground, think again.
Adults are also facing intimidation in the workplace.
According to the International Labour Organisation website, workplace bullying can be defined as a repeated offensive behaviour through vindictive, cruel, malicious or humiliating attempts to undermine an individual or group of employees.
Multiple studies have shown that bullying can negatively impact a person’s mental health and can even lead to long-term psychological trauma.
For people already struggling with suicidal thoughts, workplace bullying can increase the risk of suicide.
It's very bad. It's similar to cancer. It's been happening for many years and swept under the carpet. Sadly many people shy away from it because of victimisation. They are scared to speak up because of retaliation. That is why people got away with it for many years.Grant Saptoe, specialist in tackling workplace bullying
The sad thing about workplace bullying is that it's repetitive. It happens over a period of time. It's as simple as your boss taking away your performance bonus or your boss calling you every Sunday telling you that he wants something on a Monday morning. Your boss then starts to micromanage you. You are then seen as a trouble maker in the organisation. Self-doubt then creeps in and you kill yourself. Your family and the community then suffer.Grant Saptoe, specialist in tackling workplace bullying
Companies are not doing enough. We need to ensure that from the executives to the HR managers to all the staff are empowered on what bullying is. If someone died, that is a criminal offence and the perpetrator needs to pay the ultimate price. A lot of organisations actually reward people for bullying. They promise pay and promotion. These are the types of power plays that are currently used in the workplace.Grant Saptoe, specialist in tackling workplace bullying
It is affecting us on many levels. Not just from a psychological and emotional perspective. It also creates socio-economic distress.Grant Saptoe, specialist in tackling workplace bullying
Here are some examples of bullying in the workplace
- Targeted practical jokes
- Being purposely misled about work duties, like incorrect deadlines or unclear directions
- Spreading malicious rumours or gossip about someone
- Taking credit for someone else’s contributions
- Isolating and excluding someone from meetings, emails, or work directives
- Continued denial of requests for time off without an appropriate or valid reason
- Excessive performance monitoring
- Overly harsh or unjust criticism
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-bullying-mocking-harassment-5985784/
