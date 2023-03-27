City of Tshwane still does not have a mayor
TSHWANE - On Monday the Tshwane Council will meet for a special sitting to vote on a motion of no confidence against the speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana.
The motion was brought forward by councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition.
On Wednesday, council will attempt for the third time this month to elect a new Mayor.
Since the resignation of Randall Williams as Tshwane’s executive mayor on 13 February, the municipality has not had a mayoral committee.
Eyewitness News understands that when city manager Johann Mettler asked for an extension to March 31 to pass the adjusted budget, it was based on the assumption that council would have already elected an executive mayor.
Instead, two special council sittings to elect a mayor collapsed last week without a single vote being cast.
From both the DA and African National Congress (ANC) coalition camps, there are fears of the municipality being placed under administration through a Section 139 intervention of the Constitution.
This provision allows the provincial government to take control of a municipality’s executive powers since it has failed its legislative and constitutional obligations.
Mayoral candidate for the DA-led multiparty coalition Cillers Brink accused the ANC of deliberately sabotaging the Tshwane council to gain control of it through a back door.
“Amidst the chaos our message is that we won't stop fighting for the people of Tshwane our councillors will keep on fighting in council meetings, in communities and if we have to in court.”
Meanwhile, ANC Tshwane secretary George Matjila denied this, saying and all ANC councillors have attended both the council sittings to elect a new mayor.
Matjila said the first sitting collapsed after the DA coalition walked out and the second was adjourned by the speaker to seek a legal opinion.
“Remember it is not us, it’s a matter that has to do with the law, the ANC is far from those processes we have 74 of our councillors present so it can't be that the ANC has to be blamed for the delay.”
This article first appeared on EWN : City of Tshwane still does not have a mayor
