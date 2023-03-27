Men running in speedos (purple ones!) raise R700 000 for male cancer awareness





Africa Melane and our resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen, share last year's fundraising news from Hollard's Daredevil Run with the company's Joanna Mondon, who reveals how much was raised.

The Hollard Daredevil Run is all about understanding prostate and testicular cancer, and how to lower your risk while detecting problems early.

The 2022 Hollard Daredevil Run attracted thousands of participants... running 5km dressed only in purple speedos, challenging stereotypes about male cancers head-on, showing that they're not afraid to run in a speedo, that they're not afraid to talk about cancer and not afraid to get checked. Joanna Mondon, Head of Group Brand - Hollard

And Van der Westhuizen reminds us that...

Research shows that early prostate cancer detection means that there's a 95% chance of being cured. Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk

Mondon reveals that...

• R700 000 was raised from 450 locations country-wide in 2022 - "more funds than ever"

• The funds were donated to The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa and will go towards raising awareness of prostate and testicular cancer and increased screening initiatives

The iconic race will continue this year as Hollard aims to "continue to be different in order to make a difference."

Want to join the run for a difference this year?

Find more information by following @DAREdevilRun on Facebook.

Well done to everyone who participated in this fundraiser for a great cause!