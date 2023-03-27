On this day in 1985: 42 kids die after schoolbus plunges into Westdene Dam
In the second-worst bus accident in South African history, a double-decker school bus with 76 learners of Hoërskool Vorentoe plunged into the Westdene Dam.
The children were on their way home when the driver blacked out while driving along the wall of the Westdene Dam.
The bus swerved through the barrier and plunged into the dam.
Residents, teachers and other pupils risked their lives to try and save the children, however, 42 of them died.
It took police several hours to recover the bodies of the deceased children.
The bus driver survived and was exonerated in the subsequent inquiry.
Most of the children who died were buried at Westpark Cemetery.
Article from South African History Online.
