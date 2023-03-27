Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert
Melissa Tempel, a dual language teacher at Heyer Elementary in Waukesha, Wisconsin called out the Waukesha County board of education on Twitter on 22 March.
Why?
The school's administration banned the use of "rainbow-themed" (AKA, LGBTQ+ inclusive) songs for their Spring concert.
On the banned list was Tempel's first grader's rendition of "Rainbowland" and "Rainbow Connection" from the "Muppet Movie".
Tempel assumed that "Rainbowland" was banned because Cyrus is "controversial" and Parton's connected and popular with drag queens and the LGBTQ+ community.
It's also reported in a statement to People that the School District of Waukesha "does not discriminate in its admissions, programs, activities, services or employment on grounds of sexual orientation."
Despite this statement, a parent of a child in Tempel's class described the school's recent policy changes as a source of "controversy"...
Some policy changes... have been causing controversy in our community. One of those is a controversial topic policy saying that teachers can't have any kind of signage that could be deemed political. Discussion of pronouns with students was another thing that came up. And teachers aren't allowed to wear rainbows.Sarah Schindler, Parent - Heyer Elementary
Tempel posted about this experience with a tweet of the lyrics to Cyrus and Parton's "Rainbowland" which had a lasting impact...
My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end? @waukeshaschools @DollyParton @MileyCyrus @mileyworld @gsafewi @CivilRights #publicschools pic.twitter.com/8Na0nETmDw' Maestra Melissa (@melissatempel) March 21, 2023
This tweet set off multiple comments from tweeps who expressed their confusion.
And influenced parents and the local group Alliance for Education to email the school about unbanning these songs.
And it worked!
On Thursday, 23 March, Tempel reported that their collective outcry ultimately got the school to unban the performance of "Rainbow Connection" which the kids were "excited" to perform.
Nothing was said about reinstating Cyrus and Parton's "Rainbowland."
On the support received from parents and the inclusive-focused organisation, Tempel said...
I don't know where I'd be without them.Melissa Tempel, Teacher - Heyer Elementary
About their support in this story, a representative from the Alliance for Education said that their organisation...
Continues to advocate for our community. This is the most recent decision by a school district administration intent on stifling diversity and denying equality to the community it serves, further ostracizing Waukesha in the eyes of the nation.Becky Gilligan, Representative - Alliance for Education
And that's how Twitter was used for good last week!
Here's to a brave teacher and all teachers fighting for the excitement and inclusivity of their students, daily.
This article first appeared on KFM : Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert
