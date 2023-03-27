Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
[WATCH] Woman slams man in Stormers jersey for complaining about breastfeeding

In the video, the man is dining next to a mother and her daughter who is breastfeeding a baby.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A video of a grumpy man wearing a Stormer's shirt complaining about a breastfeeding woman in a restaurant is going viral.

The man complains that the woman should not be breastfeeding in public - until the mother furiously intervenes and confronts the man for his sexist remarks.

On social media, the woman was praised for standing up to the man and slamming him for imagining breastfeeding as being inappropriate.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Videogamer overwhelmed by police response after pocket-dialling 911

27 March 2023 11:36 AM

The police showed up with guns after he pocket-dialled 911, saying he killed two people (in the videogame!).

[CAR REVIEW] New Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'possibly the best ever'

27 March 2023 10:10 AM

We took the new C-Class for a spin.

Men running in speedos (purple ones!) raise R700 000 for male cancer awareness

27 March 2023 9:18 AM

The 2022 Hollard Daredevil Run saw men run in purple speedos across the country to raise funds for cancer awareness.

Step inside Cher's R1.3 billion mansion - now up for sale

27 March 2023 8:40 AM

The Venetian styled house is a sight to behold. Perched on top of a bluff, the entrance greets visitors with a forest of palm trees and a view of the Pacific Ocean.

The importance of listening when children speak

25 March 2023 3:03 PM

Parents can potentially ruin their relationship with their children if they fail to listen to them.

[LISTEN] With Tuberculosis on the rise, could precision medicine be the cure?

24 March 2023 4:19 PM

According to the World Health Organisation, in 2021, 10.6 million people fell sick with Tuberculosis.

'Understanding space and time in the brain could help find cure for Alzheimer's'

24 March 2023 4:06 PM

Professor Edward Moser says that when someone has Alzheimer's, their space and time brain functions become impaired.

[LISTEN] Gail Mabalane reflects on her career: "Failing is part of the journey'

24 March 2023 3:37 PM

Character building, growth and development comes with failure, says Gail Mabalane, Actress, Model and Businesswoman.

55 minutes until loadshedding? Try these quick, no-bake desserts at home

24 March 2023 3:11 PM

Easy no-bake, no-oven dessert recipes are perfect for when you need to whip up something quickly, before loadshedding hits.

Self-pleasure: It might be a touchy subject but masturbation can be good for you

24 March 2023 2:40 PM

Self-pleasure has been called the safest form of sex, and exploring your body can have a number of benefits.

