[WATCH] Woman slams man in Stormers jersey for complaining about breastfeeding
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of a grumpy man wearing a Stormer's shirt complaining about a breastfeeding woman in a restaurant is going viral.
The man complains that the woman should not be breastfeeding in public - until the mother furiously intervenes and confronts the man for his sexist remarks.
Tell him, Mam! 😂 pic.twitter.com/5ujKdzc7xb' Bianca van Wyk (@BiancavanWyk16) March 26, 2023
On social media, the woman was praised for standing up to the man and slamming him for imagining breastfeeding as being inappropriate.
Who is this queen so I can send her flowers? https://t.co/c1P5ZopwIb' Relebogile Mabotja (@RelebogileM) March 26, 2023
