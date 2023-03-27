Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large at Business Day.
-
The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC may lose its majority in 2024
-
Their latest research shows this figure may have changed
Initial research from the Social Research Foundation found that the African National Congress would get fewer than 50% of votes in the 2024 national elections.
However, in a recent follow-up to that research, the picture has slightly changed.
Admittedly this is a slightly smaller poll, with slightly larger margins of error.Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large/Columnist - Business Day
The Social Research Foundation now forecasts a slight improvement for the ANC, which it now predicts will retain its majority.
The findings show that the ANC will get 52% on a 66% voter turnout and 53% with a 56% turnout.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
