Vote shedding: Will the ANC drop below 50% in the 2024 national elections?





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large at Business Day.

The Social Research Foundation previously predicted the ANC may lose its majority in 2024

Their latest research shows this figure may have changed

Initial research from the Social Research Foundation found that the African National Congress would get fewer than 50% of votes in the 2024 national elections.

However, in a recent follow-up to that research, the picture has slightly changed.

Admittedly this is a slightly smaller poll, with slightly larger margins of error. Peter Bruce, Editor-At-Large/Columnist - Business Day

The Social Research Foundation now forecasts a slight improvement for the ANC, which it now predicts will retain its majority.

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The findings show that the ANC will get 52% on a 66% voter turnout and 53% with a 56% turnout.

