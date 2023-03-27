[WATCH] Videogamer overwhelmed by police response after pocket-dialling 911
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, a gamer named Elijah gets into trouble when the police show up at his house after he pocket-dialled 911.
The 17-year-old explains he was playing the video game Rainbow Six Siege with other users when his phone accidentally called the police.
lil bro butt dialed the cops while playing rainbow six siege 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PIoxLauwh6' ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 26, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
