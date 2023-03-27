Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?

27 March 2023 12:38 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Facebook rapist

Over the weekend, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester escaped from prison.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Chad Thomas, a Financial and Organised Crime Investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations.

  • Bester was thought to have died in prison last year

  • The Department of Correctional Services announced this weekend that he actually escaped

  • Bester ran a media business from prison

On 3 May 2022, the Department of Correctional Services announced that Thabo Bester - also referred to as the Facebook Rapist - had died in a fire in his cell in prison.

There were suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, with evidence suggesting the body in the cell had suffered blunt force trauma before the fire.

After Bester’s alleged death, pictures surfaced of a man who looked very much like him shopping in Sandton City.

Over the weekend it was confirmed that Bester did in fact escape from prison.

Thomas says this entire case shows incompetence, negligence or corruption of the highest degree on the part of the Correctional Services Department.

Bester was also running a multi-million dollar business from within the prison.

This could never ever have been pulled off without the complicity of others within the system.

Chad Thomas, Financial and Organised Crime Investigator - IRS Forensic Investigations

Everything about the fire and the body found in Bester’s cell indicates a well-thought-out escape plan, argues Thomas.

Listen to the interview for more.




