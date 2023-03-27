[WATCH] Teen group 'Luh Twizzy' causes chaos at Mall of Africa
Mall of Africa erupted in chaos over the weekend as dozens of youth flocked to the shopping centre on Saturday.
Video clips of the group, which identifies itself as the ‘Luh Twizzy’, went viral across social media over the weekend.
According to reports, the teenagers, inspired by American rapper Yeat, wear all-black clothing with skeletal printouts.
While it is unclear what exactly happened, several clips show the teenagers running inside the mall, while another clip shows a fight breaking out.
Can we talk about these boys #luhtwizzys beating people up at the Mall Of Africa. This is not okay now, these boys think they're cool. Is this what our children do? @mallofafrica pic.twitter.com/9U1HdEoF0w' Humani Ndaba (@HumaniNdaba) March 25, 2023
While it is alleged that one teenager was injured during the disturbance, Mall of Africa confirmed to the media that no one had died, despite social media claims.
“We are investigating the reported disruption and will aim to share information with relevant parties as soon this is available," read a statement from Mall of Africa.
This is not the first time that the ‘Luh Twizzy’ group made headlines, having previously done a similar ambush of sorts at Montecasino in Fourways last year.
@vvs.fuseg Luh twizzys what have yall done#montecasino Listen below for more:
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Teen group 'Luh Twizzy' causes chaos at Mall of Africa
Copyright :
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mall_of_Africa,_South_Africa.jpg
