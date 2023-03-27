'SA is deeply frustrating, but also incredibly beguiling' - Peter Montalto
Peter Attard Montalto, MD at Intellidex shares his money secrets and habits in an episode of Other People's Money.
-
Born and raised in Herefordshire, outside London, Montalto furthered his education at Cambridge.
-
-
Montalto is an expert on the impact of politics on the country's economy.
Peter Attard Montalto is an expert in the political economy, as well as the reform of economies & infrastructure.
He has a broad experience working with emerging markets across Africa, Europe and Middle East over his career but a particularly in-depth and long standing concentration on South Africa, researching the country’s economy, markets and politics.
He advises a wide range of foreign and local investors, from pension funds to hedge funds and companies currently active or considering gaining a presence in South Africa, as well as foreign and local banks about the risks and opportunities within the country.
Montalto has had a long history of employment in the banking sector, having worked for the Japanese bank, Nomura.
Montalto studied mathematics and economics during his time at Cambridge, giving him exposure into the world of work through internship programs.
It's during this period that he began focusing a lot of his research and work on the South African Rand.
Montalto is now an expert on the South African economy, where he's the MD at Intellidex, and he also serves on the board of NPO, Breadline Africa.
South Africa is a deeply frustrating, but also incredibly beguiling country and naturally I've come back ever since.Peter Attard Montalto, MD at Intellidex
I've learned very early-on in my career that doing a strategy around investment. versus doing an analysis on a country are very different skill sets.Peter Attard Montalto, MD at Intellidex
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA is deeply frustrating, but also incredibly beguiling' - Peter Montalto
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
