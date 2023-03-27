



Lester Kiewit interviews Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling at BrandMapp.

BrandMapp is 'a unique, independent, landscape study of economically active South African adults with access to the internet'

The SA Blackout Report was conducted to determine how loadshedding has mentally impacted South Africans

The study interviewed 1,500 middle-income South Africans

BrandMapp, 'unique, independent, landscape study of economically active South African adults with access to the internet' conducted a study to find out how loadshedding has impacted South Africans, specifically their mental well-being.

The SA Blackout Report comprised of 1,500 tax paying individuals, who earn R10k and above per month.

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

RELATED: Cape Town on track to protect residents from first 4 stages of loadshedding

The report showed that:

70% said that their costs have increased

82% feel despondent of the future of the country

70% feel that their safety is compromised

80% of students said that it's impacted their studying and ability to complete homework

90% said that loadshedding is the result of crime and corruption within Eskom

More than 70% can’t reliably prepare meals at home, stay connected to the internet and keep their devices charged up

De Kock says that when our children's future is being impacted and comprised as a result of loadshedding, it creates a sense of urgency to address and mitigate loadshedding as quickly and efficiently as possible.

It almost feels like we're reaching a boiling point. Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling – BrandMapp

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good