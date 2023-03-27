SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good
Lester Kiewit interviews Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling at BrandMapp.
- BrandMapp is 'a unique, independent, landscape study of economically active South African adults with access to the internet'
- The SA Blackout Report was conducted to determine how loadshedding has mentally impacted South Africans
- The study interviewed 1,500 middle-income South Africans
The SA Blackout Report comprised of 1,500 tax paying individuals, who earn R10k and above per month.
The report showed that:
- 70% said that their costs have increased
- 82% feel despondent of the future of the country
- 70% feel that their safety is compromised
- 80% of students said that it's impacted their studying and ability to complete homework
- 90% said that loadshedding is the result of crime and corruption within Eskom
- More than 70% can’t reliably prepare meals at home, stay connected to the internet and keep their devices charged up
De Kock says that when our children's future is being impacted and comprised as a result of loadshedding, it creates a sense of urgency to address and mitigate loadshedding as quickly and efficiently as possible.
It almost feels like we're reaching a boiling point.Brandon de Kock, Director of Storytelling – BrandMapp
