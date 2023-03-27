The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester?
Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the unbelievable story of Thabo Bester. Known as the Facebook Rapist, Thabo Bester, was serving a life sentence for murder and a series of rapes. The story of his crimes and arrest were substantial enough to warrant a movie, but his saga doesn't end there.
As originally reported by Ground Up, Bester was allegedly able to fake his death and with the help of a celebrity doctor Nandipha Maguduman, and used that as cover to escape the Mangaung Correctional Center where he was being held. Currently, Bester is considered a fugitive and is on the run.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Daniel Steyn, a Ground Up Reporter, to learn more about his escape.
We are trying our best to do investigations on our side, but at the end of the day, it's the responsibility of the police to do these investigations. And we need to know, 'where is Thabo Bester now?'Daniel Steyn, Ground Up Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Tshwane still without a mayor, while Council plans sitting for a motion of no confidence in Speaker.
- Tiktok challenge, Lu Twizzys, invades Mall of Africa causing chaos.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester?
