The Aubrey Masango Show
ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her

27 March 2023 1:55 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ChatGPT

A man claims that ChatGPT saved his dog's life after it correctly diagnosed it with immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia.

Abongile Nzelnzele speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • The vet thought the dog had a tick-borne illness

  • The man put her bloodwork results into ChatGPT

  • ChatGPT came up with the correct diagnosis

Twitter user @peakcooper turned to ChatGPT when his sick dog did not seem to be getting better.

He had taken his border collie, Sassy, to the vet who diagnosed her as having a tick-borne disease.

He took her home with treatments but, as she was not getting better, he put her bloodwork results into ChatGPT.

He took the detailed bloodwork from the pathology company, and he meticulously typed in all her results and explained her symptoms to ChatGPT.

Barbara Friedman

The AI chatbot gave the disclaimer that it was not a veterinarian but said that these results suggested she could be suffering from immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia.

He then took Sassy back to the vet, who was able to confirm this diagnosis and give the dog the appropriate treatment.

They were able to treat her, and she is now doing fine.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more (skip to **8:30).**


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her




