ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her
Abongile Nzelnzele speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The vet thought the dog had a tick-borne illness
-
The man put her bloodwork results into ChatGPT
-
ChatGPT came up with the correct diagnosis
Twitter user @peakcooper turned to ChatGPT when his sick dog did not seem to be getting better.
He had taken his border collie, Sassy, to the vet who diagnosed her as having a tick-borne disease.
He took her home with treatments but, as she was not getting better, he put her bloodwork results into ChatGPT.
He took the detailed bloodwork from the pathology company, and he meticulously typed in all her results and explained her symptoms to ChatGPT.Barbara Friedman
The AI chatbot gave the disclaimer that it was not a veterinarian but said that these results suggested she could be suffering from immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia.
He then took Sassy back to the vet, who was able to confirm this diagnosis and give the dog the appropriate treatment.
They were able to treat her, and she is now doing fine.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
#GPT4 saved my dog's life.' Cooper ☕ (@peakcooper) March 25, 2023
After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite a serious anemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well.
After a few days however, things took a turn for the worse 1/
I don't know why the first vet couldn't make the correct diag., either incompetence, or poor mgmt.' Cooper ☕ (@peakcooper) March 25, 2023
GPT-3.5 couldn't place the proper diag., but GPT4 was smart enough to do it.
I can't imagine what medical diagnostics will look like 20 years from now.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more (skip to **8:30).**
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her
