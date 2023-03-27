Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive?





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent Agricultural Economist and Strategist.

According to Stats SA, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0,7% between January and February

Maize meal, an important staple, increased by 2,2% between January and February, making the annual rate 34,7%

Meat inflation reached 11,4% in February from 11,2% in January, making it the highest annual increase for meat since February 2018

According to Stats SA, the CPI rose by 0,7% between January and February, representing the largest monthly increase since July 2022 (1,5%).

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

Dr Laubscher says that in some instances there's an increase in price on the supply side, however, he believes that beyond the farm gate things are working against the consumer.

According to Stats SA, prices for milk, eggs and cheese increased by 12,3%.

Dr Laubscher says that while there are eggs available, it's become costly.

He attributes this to the increase in the price of chickens, which is the direct result of loadshedding.

It's a bad situation in terms of affordability. Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent Agricultural Economist and Strategist

Dr Laubscher says that the ones that are suffering the most are the 'poorest of the poor', as they can't 'choose what to eat, they can only choose what they can afford'.

According to Dr Laubscher, to feel less of the financial burn, consumers should:

Buy wisely

Pay attention to specials and take advantage of them

Draw up and stick to a meal plan

We have to revalue what we can do with what we have. Dr Kobus Laubscher, Independent Agricultural Economist and Strategist

