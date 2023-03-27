Buy local to grow the economy and create jobs

Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Buy local to grow the economy and create jobs

27 March 2023 4:14 PM
by Sponsored Content

Proudly South African opens registrations for consumers to attend the summit & expo

Proudly South African’s flagship event, the annual Buy Local Summit & Expo, has returned to the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is a gathering of various stakeholders of the Buy Local movement, including manufacturers and producers, corporate buyers, enterprise development agencies and programmes, government representatives, as well as policymakers, consumers as well as friends of the Buy Local movement.

“We are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the Buy Local Summit & Expo in full swing after the brief hiatus which saw us hosting two editions of this event through a largely-virtual, hybrid format. Proudly SA plays its part in alleviating poverty and unemployment through its broader buy-local campaign, and as a flagship event of the organisation the Summit has multiple objectives aimed at maximising reach and the impact of the campaign," says Chief Executive Officer of Proudly SA, Eustace Mashimbye.

These objectives include lobbying all tiers and agencies of government to prioritise localisation in their procurement processes, encouraging corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and educating consumers on the impact of buying local, and its importance in job creation and much-needed economic growth.

Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer: Proudly SA

Under the theme “Growing the economy and creating jobs through Localisation,” the two-day programme is expected to attract over 2 000 delegates physically, and many more through the event’s online streaming platform.

We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa.

Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer: Proudly SA

Consumers will be treated to over 200 high-quality homegrown goods and service providers on the event’s Expo floor, showcasing everything from toys and kiddies’ educational material, stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, to delectable food and drink products, as well as utility and luxury vehicles. The best of South African made will be there.

Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, support and advise small businesses. The entities will be on site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications. These include CIPC, CIPS, CGCSA, the dtic, SEFA, SEDA, SARS, SABS, NEF and The BBBEE Commission.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions. For more, visit www.proudlysa.co.za




27 March 2023 4:14 PM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA