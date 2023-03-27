Buy local to grow the economy and create jobs





Proudly South African’s flagship event, the annual Buy Local Summit & Expo, has returned to the Sandton Convention Centre.

The 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is a gathering of various stakeholders of the Buy Local movement, including manufacturers and producers, corporate buyers, enterprise development agencies and programmes, government representatives, as well as policymakers, consumers as well as friends of the Buy Local movement.

“We are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the Buy Local Summit & Expo in full swing after the brief hiatus which saw us hosting two editions of this event through a largely-virtual, hybrid format. Proudly SA plays its part in alleviating poverty and unemployment through its broader buy-local campaign, and as a flagship event of the organisation the Summit has multiple objectives aimed at maximising reach and the impact of the campaign," says Chief Executive Officer of Proudly SA, Eustace Mashimbye.

These objectives include lobbying all tiers and agencies of government to prioritise localisation in their procurement processes, encouraging corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and educating consumers on the impact of buying local, and its importance in job creation and much-needed economic growth. Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer: Proudly SA

Under the theme “Growing the economy and creating jobs through Localisation,” the two-day programme is expected to attract over 2 000 delegates physically, and many more through the event’s online streaming platform.

We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa. Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer: Proudly SA

Consumers will be treated to over 200 high-quality homegrown goods and service providers on the event’s Expo floor, showcasing everything from toys and kiddies’ educational material, stylish furniture and electronics for home and office use, to delectable food and drink products, as well as utility and luxury vehicles. The best of South African made will be there.

Aspiring and established SMEs and entrepreneurs will have access to the Business Solutions Hub, an area dedicated to entities and organisations that exist to regulate, legislate, support and advise small businesses. The entities will be on site to resolve disputes, attend to queries and accept applications. These include CIPC, CIPS, CGCSA, the dtic, SEFA, SEDA, SARS, SABS, NEF and The BBBEE Commission.

Consumer registration for the 11th annual Buy Local Summit & Expo is free and visitors can join in any of the sessions. For more, visit www.proudlysa.co.za