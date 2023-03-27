[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know
Your child can feel a pressure to be exceptional from a number of places, be it their parents expectation, their school, or even conversations they are hearing around them.
Are you worried your child might be over worked? Here are some things you can look out for and how you can manage the situation.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Prof Ramodungoane Tabane Educational Psychologist and School Director of Educational studies at UNISA.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97868035_little-boy-tired-stressed-of-doing-homework.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO
Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.Read More
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.Read More
Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.Read More
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.Read More
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how...
Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s.Read More
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education
South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.Read More