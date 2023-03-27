Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Every retailer needs cloud-based services, here's why

27 March 2023
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Vodacom
cloud computing
cloud technology

John Perlman talks to a Vodacom exec about the benefits of multicloud services in the retail space.

As technology continues to thrive and innovate, most parts of the way we do things have either become or are in the process of being digitized. Online shopping has also become prominent, with many retailers adopting this new method to adjust to consumer dynamics.

John Perlman recently spoke to Kabelo Makwane, the Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security at Vodacom Business. They unpack how retailers can benefit from combining online and offline operations to create a more holistic and seamless shopping experience.

Listen to the full interview below.

Making sure that the right products are available at the right time and at the right price is absolutely critical for retailers to stay competitive.

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

For us at Vodacom Business, the key thing is to make sure that we hold the professional skills and capabilities to enable these services but enable them in a secure way. Therefore, offloading the technical risk in maintaining platforms, systems, and infrastructure so that the retailer can focus on their core business and reduce this complexity.

Kabelo Makwane, Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, Vodacom Business

To bring Multicloud services to your business, Vodacom has a suite of options to connect, orchestrate & collaborate. They will ensure that you’re using the right digital applications for your cloud services based on your business needs. Find out how Vodacom can help you Max your Multicloud.




