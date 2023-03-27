Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What you need to know before renting out a property It's important to know what you're entitled to as the landlord and tenant. 27 March 2023 4:04 PM
Let’s cut to the cheese, why is food SO expensive? Once again, loadshedding is a culprit. 27 March 2023 3:04 PM
SA survey looks at how we are dealing with loadshedding. Spoiler: it's not good The study targeted people living in households with R10k+ income, who are most able to mitigate the impacts of loadshedding. 27 March 2023 2:44 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Where is Thabo Bester? All the news you need to know. 27 March 2023 2:52 PM
City of Tshwane still does not have a mayor Since the resignation of Randall Williams as Tshwane’s executive mayor on the 13 February, the municipality has not had a mayoral... 27 March 2023 7:58 AM
Putin invite to Brics summit in SA a 'complicated issue' - political economist The ICC, which South Africa is a signatory to, has issued a warrant of arrest for Putin for allegedly committing war crimes in Rus... 25 March 2023 11:56 AM
View all Politics
Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People'... 27 March 2023 9:37 PM
Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf bran... 27 March 2023 9:11 PM
AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE says it's well positioned to benefit from the demand for quality education in South Afric... 27 March 2023 8:02 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Is your child feeling overworked? Here is what parents should know We live in a highly competitive world which can put a huge pressure on children to excel, and lead to kids being overworked. 27 March 2023 3:41 PM
Showmax’s ultimate school holidays watchlist for kids Looking for something to keep the kids busy this holiday? Showmax has the perfect kid-friendly watchlist. 27 March 2023 2:56 PM
ChatGPT saves dog's life - after vet misdiagnoses her A man claims that ChatGPT saved his dog's life after it correctly diagnosed it with immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia. 27 March 2023 1:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year The 30-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards. 27 March 2023 9:03 PM
'The players believed we could win record chase' - SA T20 captain Aiden Markram South Africa recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 history as the Proteas reached the total with 7 balls to spare. 27 March 2023 7:52 PM
Transgender women athletes banned from competing in female sports World Athletics’ governing body announced that they would be banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. 27 March 2023 7:35 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus' 'Rainbowland' banned from school concert A Wisconsin first-grade teacher speaks out on Twitter after rainbow-themed songs were banned from her students' Spring concert. 27 March 2023 11:43 AM
Trevor Noah: first youngest South African to win Erasmus Prize in almost 60 yrs After English humourist Charlie Chaplin won this prize in 1965, Noah becomes the second comedian in almost 60 years to win it too. 24 March 2023 3:58 PM
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
India overtakes China to become world's most populous country According to the United Nations, India will overtake China next month, with China having a rapidly ageing population 27 March 2023 2:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all World
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Kenya braces for fresh protests despite police ban Kenyan police said remained that rallies would be banned, adding that violent demonstrations would not fly. 27 March 2023 7:02 AM
View all Africa
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
View all Opinion
Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet

27 March 2023 9:37 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Kumi Naidoo
Other People's Money

Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

Bruce Whitfield interviews social and environmental activist, Kumi Naidoo.

  • Kumi Naidoo has a long history of activism dating back to apartheid.

  • He was forced into exile during the 1980's.

  • He returned to South Africa in 1990, and has held positions such as the former secretary-general of Amnesty International and Executive Director of Greenpeace International.

Kumi Naidoo is a life-long social justice campaigner and activist since the age of 15 organising mass gatherings against the apartheid regime.

In 1986, at the age of 21, Naidoo was charged with violating the state of emergency regulations, and forced to live in exile in the UK, where he remained until the dawn of democracy in South Africa in the 1990's.

He returned to South Africa in 1990, immediately taking up the fight to ensure education was made available to the masses.

Naidoo continues to do work in the activism space, currently spending a lot of time advising the Community Arts Network about 'artivism', which is bringing arts, culture and activism together.

Naidoo is also a former secretary-general of Amnesty International and Executive Director of Greenpeace International.

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn
Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Having not prioritised personal wealth accumulation, one does have a measure of insecurity.

Kumi Naidoo, activist

I hope the legacy is not just a family legacy, but that it's community legacy. That what one leaves is also ideas, programs, initiatives and inspiration for people to believe.

Kumi Naidoo, activist

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet




