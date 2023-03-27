Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance'... 31 March 2023 6:43 AM
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thur... 30 March 2023 7:15 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Woman fuming after catching partner cheating on a cruise ship A girlfriend and her friend were completely distraught when they caught him on camera from their cabin. 31 March 2023 2:43 PM
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launch 31 March 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Wife embarrased when husband joins Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday' song The man leaves his wife at the table to join the restaurant's waiters singing Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday Song' to a customer. 31 March 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa

27 March 2023 9:11 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Shaun Tomson
The Foschini Group

Originally established in South Africa in 1979 by World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson, it was one of the most recognised surf brands throughout the 1980’s.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Shaun Tomson, World Surfing Champion and founder of Instinct.

  • Instinct was launched in 1979 by South Africa World Champion surfer, Shaun Tomson.

  • It became an iconic surfing brand throughout the 1980's and 1990's.

  • Instinct launches in South Africa with Oh Two Clothing, a homegrown manufacturer cutting, sewing, printing and producing apparel in Durban.

In 1979, South African World Champion surfer Shaun Tomson founded a surf brand called Instinct in his hometown of Durban.

The brand grew quickly, eventually selling in 13 countries and employing people across the globe, sponsoring some big-name surfers including Mike Burness, Dave Parmenter and Greg Anderson.

Instinct also sponsored Barton Lynch to his World Title in 1988, and Tom Carroll to his two titles in 1984 and 1985.

The brand's groundbreaking ad campaign gave the sport and the product enormous exposure throughout the 1980's.

But as is often the case, business doesn’t always turn out the way one envisages it to, going through some ups and downs, eventually resulting in Tomson selling the brand when he retired in 1990.

Shaun Tomson, former World Champion Surfer. Image: Facebook
Shaun Tomson, former World Champion Surfer. Image: Facebook

Many years before that, the intellectual property rights had been sold to Foschini, one of South Africa’s largest retail apparel groups.

Fast-forward almost two decades, and Tomson was keen to re-launch the brand in his homeland, so he recently contacted Foschini about reacquiring the brand.

Tomson says Foschini confirmed it was happy to hand the brand back to its original roots, and so begins the new chapter in the life of Instinct.

All Foschini asked was for a contribution from every product sale to a worthwhile innitiative called the 9 Miles Project in Cape Town, an NGO focused on empowering underprivileged youth through surfing.

In April, Instinct launches in South Africa with Oh Two Clothing, a homegrown manufacturer cutting, sewing, printing and producing apparel in Tomson's hometown of Durban.

It's a wonderful story of corporate generosity.

Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer

We're launching at the end of the week, in South Africa. In Durban, in my home town. Clothes are actually going to be made in South Africa, by South African hands.

Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer

It's great that big business, has a great heart. I'm so grateful to Foschini for doing this. And we're just going to be empowering these kids, selling cool product and hopefully people are going to be remembering the brand and connect them with it again.

Shaun Tomson, Former World Champion surfer

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Local surfing brand, Instinct relaunches in South Africa




