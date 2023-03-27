AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH
ADvTech's operating profit increased by 20% to R1 333 million, up from R1 108 million in 2021.
The group’s expectations are that the growth trend and increase in enrolment will continue.
The board declared a final dividend of 37.0 cents per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Private education group AdvTech has reported a considerable jump in its profits of almost a quarter last year, as improved enrolment boosted revenue.
The company, valued at R9.3bn on the JSE, upped its dividend by a fifth to 60c per share, amounting to R320.7m, for the year to end-December 2022.
With good enrolment growth in both the schools and tertiary divisions complemented with increased business activity in the resourcing division, group revenue grew by 18% to R7.0 billion from R5.9. billion the previous year.
Operating profit increased by 20% to R1 333 million (2021: R1 108 million) with the group operating margin improving to 19.1% (2021: 18.7%).
Normalised earnings for the period increased by 20% to R790 million (2021: R656 million) while normalised earnings per share increased by 20% to 145.7 cents (2021: 121.5 cents) per share.
Cash generated by operating activities increased by 11% to R1.8 billion (2021: R1.6 billion).
The group’s expectations are that the growth trend and continuing strong cash generation will continue. The board therefore declared a final dividend of 37.0 cents (2021: 31.0 cents) per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022.
We used the experience, the systems, the knowledge that existed in our tertiary business to assist our school organisation.Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
We certainly felt that the organisation was put through a massive stress test and came through, I think admirably under the circumstancesRoy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
We've seen from our students, a real desire to get back to campus and interact. At the end of the day, human beings are social and gregarious. Quite honestly, some of the best learning takes place in a collaborative environment.Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : AdvTech grows its profit by almost a quarter and ups dividend
