Public servant unions accept government's 7.5% wage offer
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Terry Bell, labour analyst and Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB.
Unions had initially demanded an 8% wage hike.
Public servants have now accepted the state's revised offer of 7,5%.
The increase will see government's wage budget balloon by at least an additional R4,7 billion.
The country’s 1.3-million public servants have accepted government's revised pay-increase of 7,5%.
Unions had initially demanded an 8% wage hike.
The proposal includes a pensionable cash gratuity and excludes housing and medical insurance.
Wages account for about a third of government expenditure in South Africa, with this wage deal estimated to cost at least an additional R4,7 billion in the upcoming financial year, which begins on 1 April.
Government is responsible for the mess that they've made of this thing...well, since 2020.Terry Bell, labour analyst
There's a big difference now. There's an election coming, and suddenly there's a panic. What we're seeing now...is the government, the ANC playing politics with working people saying 'we'll buy you off with 7,5%'.Terry Bell, labour analyst
7,5% wage increments for this year, it adds about R4,7 billion over-budget.Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB
If you also assume that for next year, inflation will come at about 5%, and that's where they settle, that will add about another 6.7 billion [Rand]. Combined, that's just under R12 billion of over-spending.Isaah Mhlanga, Head of Markets Research at RMB
