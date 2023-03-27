Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini says she is 'honoured and privileged' to hold the title of SA Sports Star of the Year.
The 30-year-old received the accolade on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards, beating competition from swimming sensation Matthew Sates and golf star Ashleigh Buhai.
Dlamini was a key figure in South Africa’s historic triumph at last year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Speaking on #MSW, Dlamini says it was a special moment when she was announced as the winner.
I felt so special. The other two athletes represent the country with such pride. It takes a brave person to represent the country with pride. I even cried because I just thought, what is happening in my life. We are where we are because God wants you to inspire and break negativity.Andile Dlamini - SA Sports Star of the Year
I want to be the positive force that heals people and being humble does that. The coaches emphasize that. You need Ubuntu to be a footballer. I haven’t had the easiest upbringing, my mom did the best she could, but we had to accept what we had at any given moment and that on its own humbles you. That is also what drives me to be successful and be able to provide for the people who have supported me.Andile Dlamini - SA Sports Star of the Year
An emotional Dlamini also reflected on what her recent successes have meant for her family.
When I won AFCON, I promised my mom I would build her a nice house and we are in the process of doing that. I wasn’t planning on winning this award, I didn’t even write a speech and just spoke from the heart. I know the money I got from this will change my life. I am really proud of myself. To be able to walk on the stage and receive like some of my idols did before me was a moment I will remember forever and that my family will remember forever as well.Andile Dlamini - SA Sports Star of the Year
Watch below for the full interview with Andile Dlamini:
This article first appeared on 947 : Andile Dlamini 'humbled' to be named SA Sports Star of the Year
