City of Ekurhuleni taps continue to run dry

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thur... 30 March 2023 7:15 PM
If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims. 30 March 2023 12:39 PM
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December The Department of Home Affairs is extending the blanket concession for long term visa holders, until the end of the year. 30 March 2023 2:54 PM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights This year's edition of the Beautiful Things exhibition promises to bring the very best in local crafters, all under one roof. 30 March 2023 1:22 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
[WATCH] Oopsie!!! Injured woman on crutches injures herself, AGAIN!! Strangely, the woman's daughter does not seem bothered to help her up. 30 March 2023 11:36 AM
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics. 30 March 2023 10:14 AM
'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday. 29 March 2023 7:54 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent. 30 March 2023 12:48 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana's Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
City of Ekurhuleni taps continue to run dry

28 March 2023 6:41 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
City of Ekurhuleni
Water outages in JHB

The City of Ekurhuleni said that the reservoir supplying water to Benoni had enough water, but it had not returned to normal levels.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni said that it’s working to restore water to Rynfield and areas such as Etwatwa following days of no water supply to residents.

The city announced on Monday that it had managed to restore water to some parts of Benoni after the area was hit by outages on Friday.

It noted that while the reservoir supplying water to Benoni and its surrounding areas had sufficient water, it had not yet returned to its normal levels.

Some residents in Ekurhuleni were still without water, following breakdowns in Rand Water's infrastructure.

The city added that high-lying areas in Etwatwa and Mayfield were still affected by the water outages.

There is still no indication when water will be restored.

At the same time, water tankers were dispatched to some areas in the City of Johannesburg as residents enter a second week of no water.


This article first appeared on EWN : City of Ekurhuleni taps continue to run dry




55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

31 March 2023 8:42 AM

Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.

The African Independent Congress (AIC)'s Sivuyile Ngodwana. Picture: Supplied

New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents

31 March 2023 6:43 AM

On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was unseated through a vote of no confidence.

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

© Saksan Maneechay/123rf.com

[WATCH] Nostalgia: Remember SABC 1's 'Simunye We Are One' TV theme?

30 March 2023 12:03 PM

The popular commercial theme was used to advertise all of the station's television programs.

FILE: Former City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

30 March 2023 10:11 AM

Executive mayor Tania Campbell faces a second motion of no confidence within a period of six months.

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'

30 March 2023 10:06 AM

Ruth Hopkins (The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison) gives us an insight into Mangaung Prison.

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse vying for DA leadership at the weekends Federal Congress

30 March 2023 9:13 AM

Over the weekend the Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold its Federal Congress to elect new leadership ahead of the 2024 elections.

FILE: Thabo Bester. Picture: supplied

Thabo Bester escape: Parliament wants answers from G4S, correctional services

30 March 2023 7:17 AM

The portfolio committee will meet on 4 April where they are expected to receive a briefing from the Department of Correctional Services on the allegations surrounding the prison escape of the so-called Facebook Rapist.

Repo rate hike to erode SA consumers' disposable income: credit reporting agency

31 March 2023 10:30 AM

WC's R61m energy budget to benefit the province's needy households

31 March 2023 9:53 AM

Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa reiterates 'there are no dirty dollars'

31 March 2023 9:32 AM

