City of Ekurhuleni taps continue to run dry





JOHANNESBURG – The City of Ekurhuleni said that it’s working to restore water to Rynfield and areas such as Etwatwa following days of no water supply to residents.

The city announced on Monday that it had managed to restore water to some parts of Benoni after the area was hit by outages on Friday.

It noted that while the reservoir supplying water to Benoni and its surrounding areas had sufficient water, it had not yet returned to its normal levels.

Some residents in Ekurhuleni were still without water, following breakdowns in Rand Water's infrastructure.

The city added that high-lying areas in Etwatwa and Mayfield were still affected by the water outages.

There is still no indication when water will be restored.

At the same time, water tankers were dispatched to some areas in the City of Johannesburg as residents enter a second week of no water.

