'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thur... 30 March 2023 7:15 PM
If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims. 30 March 2023 12:39 PM
View all Local
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
Home Affairs extends concessions for long-term visa applicant until 31 December The Department of Home Affairs is extending the blanket concession for long term visa holders, until the end of the year. 30 March 2023 2:54 PM
View all Politics
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on... 30 March 2023 9:19 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Business
Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights This year’s edition of the Beautiful Things exhibition promises to bring the very best in local crafters, all under one roof. 30 March 2023 1:22 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
[WATCH] Oopsie!!! Injured woman on crutches injures herself, AGAIN!! Strangely, the woman's daughter does not seem bothered to help her up. 30 March 2023 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flywe... 30 March 2023 7:50 PM
International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics. 30 March 2023 10:14 AM
'South African football must find identity to be successful' - Sudesh Singh South Africa secured qualification for the African showpiece for the first time since 2019 after beating Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday. 29 March 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent. 30 March 2023 12:48 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'

28 March 2023 7:29 AM
by AFP
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Nuclear weapons

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says the totalitarian country is ramping up the production of weapon-grade nuclear material.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his country to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials" and build more powerful weapons, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim's latest threat, a doubling-down on an earlier promise to "exponentially" ramp up nuke production, came as a US Navy carrier strike group arrived in South Korea on Tuesday.

Kim was briefed by officials from the country's nuclear weapons institute, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, and said North Korea should prepare to use the weapons "anytime and anywhere".

He called on officials to expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" needed for an "exponential" increase in the country's arsenal.

Kim also "put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons" that he said would strike fear into the country's enemies, KCNA added.

Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim, surrounded by uniformed officers, inspecting a row of purported tactical nuclear warheads identified as the "Hwasan-31" -- which means volcano in Korean.

The compact green warheads can be mounted onto different types of missiles, according to diagrams seen on the wall in the background.

North Korea last year declared itself an "irreversible" nuclear power, and Kim recently called for an "exponential" increase in weapons production, including tactical nukes.

© shahin55/123rf.com
© shahin55/123rf.com

Seventh nuclear test?

North Korean state media released a flurry of nuclear-related reports Tuesday, an indication the country was building up to a seventh nuclear test, according to analysts.

"North Korea unveiled a significantly miniaturised tactical nuclear warhead this time, and many are questioning whether it can really explode," said Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute.

"The possibility that North Korea will carry out a seventh nuclear test with these tactical nuclear warheads as a next step has increased," he told AFP.

Pyongyang has got into a pattern of "tit for tat" missile launches and tests to counter US and South Korean military exercises, which represents a huge -- and unsustainable -- financial outlay for the impoverished country, one expert said.

"North Korea warned of overwhelming response against each South Korea-US joint training, but looking at the number of missiles fired, they can't continue this forever," Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

"If so, the seventh nuclear test will mark some kind of an end, they will declare themselves a nuclear power, and they will turn to negotiating with the United States," he said.

The North Korean military also conducted a firing drill on Monday, simulating a nuclear attack using tactical ballistic missiles, KCNA said in a separate report, part of a record-breaking streak of tests.

"North Korea is sending a very coherent message. They are fighting for recognition as a perfect nuclear power," Park added.

Underwater drone?

In addition to increasing its nuclear stockpile, the country is seeking to diversify its delivery mechanisms for the weapons.

On Tuesday, it claimed to have conducted a second successful test of a new underwater nuclear attack drone.

The first test of the Haeil -- which means tsunami in Korean -- was allegedly carried out last week in what Pyongyang said was a response to recent US-South Korea military exercises, the largest in five years.

Seoul has cast doubt on the claim, with the country's military saying it was "weighing the possibility" the test had been exaggerated or even "fabricated".

There were some indications "North Korea is developing unmanned submarines, but it is evaluated that they are still in the early stages," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

But on Tuesday, Pyongyang said the Haeil had manoeuvred underwater "for 41 hours and 27 minutes tracking a simulated route spanning 600 kilometres" before destroying a target off North Hamgyong province early Monday, according to another KCNA report.

The test "proved all strategic qualifications as well as safety and reliability in the weapons system", KCNA said.

Russia has also reportedly developed a similar weapon -- the nuclear-capable Poseidon torpedo -- but mastering the complex technology required for such weaponry might yet be beyond North Korea, experts have said.

© Agence France-Presse


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'North Korea must exponentially increase nukes to strike anytime and anywhere'




28 March 2023 7:29 AM
by AFP
Tags:
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Nuclear weapons

More from World

FILE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan on 10 September 2020. Picture: AFP.

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

31 March 2023 5:54 AM

"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

30 March 2023 3:31 PM

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Max Woosey, age 13, spent 3 years camping in a tent to raise money. Picture: @TheBoyInTheTent/twitter

Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years

30 March 2023 12:48 PM

A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS

30 March 2023 10:14 AM

The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St Peter's Square at The Vatican on 25 December 2022. Picture: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Pope Francis spends night in hospital after breathing issues

30 March 2023 5:29 AM

The pope was hospitalised and medical tests indicated a respiratory infection that was not due to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yilmazsavaskandag/123rf

[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!

29 March 2023 4:55 PM

Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour

29 March 2023 1:40 PM

Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

Germany rolls out red carpet for King Charles III's first foreign visit

28 March 2023 8:22 AM

Britain's King Charles III travels to Germany on Wednesday, having postponed a trip to France due to political protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

Shooter kills 6 at Nashville school in targeted attack

28 March 2023 5:43 AM

Police identifies the assailant as a former student in what appeared to be an orchestrated attack of six children and staffers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

World

New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents

Local

Kia debuts new 7-seater electric vehicle

EWN Highlights

Repo rate hike to erode SA consumers' disposable income: credit reporting agency

31 March 2023 10:30 AM

WC's R61m energy budget to benefit the province's needy households

31 March 2023 9:53 AM

Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa reiterates 'there are no dirty dollars'

31 March 2023 9:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA