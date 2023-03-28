Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to continue as funds for defence run low
CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to continue giving evidence in her impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, after a week off due to illness.
Mkhwebane so far told the inquiry that these impeachment proceedings were a racially motivated witch hunt against her, and that any plans to impeach her would be overturned by the courts.
There are less than seven months left of Mkhwebane’s seven-year term as public protector - of which she’s spent the last eight months defending her fitness to hold office.
The future of Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry hangs in the balance as issues over the payment of her legal team remained unresolved.
Last week, the Section 194 committee said they would leave it up to Parliament’s justice committee to take up the matter with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
More than R10 million has already been paid from public finances for Mkhwebane to be legally represented in these proceedings, which is scheduled to hear at least three more weeks of testimony from her.
However, the money for her legal defence will run out on Friday.
Mkhwebane has so far testified she was on a hiding to nothing since the day of her appointment, because the Democratic Alliance (DA), which tabled the motion for her removal, was always against her.
Her testimony so far largely related to the Reserve Bank report, in which she controversially recommended a constitutional amendment to its mandate.
She had also testified about her investigation into the funding of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) president in 2017.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to continue as funds for defence run low
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
