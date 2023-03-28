Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter





Africa Melane chats to Wendy Schulze (CEO of Thompsons Travel) about some local destinations to check out during the Easter holidays.

Thompsons Travel has seen a variety of local and international bookings come in ahead of the Easter weekend.

Many groups are looking for a kid-friendly escape due to the school holidays.

According to Schulze, many people from Johannesburg are booking trips to Cape Town and Durban.

Other perennial favourites include Sun City (North West) and the Kruger National Park.

The Oyster Box Hotel (Umhlanga) is always booked way in advance for Easter. It is one of the most popular times to go to the hotel so you always have to get in early there. Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel

It’s a great opportunity to travel to the Kruger National Park, it is a nice break, it is a short drive from Johannesburg… The kids also love going on game drives and learning about animals. Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel

Capetonians, however, are looking to travel further within the Western Cape to places such as Bushmans Kloof and Clanwilliams, as well as further up to Eastern Cape.

International travel is popular during Easter.

Mauritius, Zanzibar, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt and Dubai are among the popular destinations.

It is very exciting to see that [domestic and international] travel is back and that there is such a demand for travel at the moment. Wendy Schulze, CEO of Thompsons Travel.

