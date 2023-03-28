Johannesburg is going to Cape Town and Durban for Easter
Africa Melane chats to Wendy Schulze (CEO of Thompsons Travel) about some local destinations to check out during the Easter holidays.
Thompsons Travel has seen a variety of local and international bookings come in ahead of the Easter weekend.
Many groups are looking for a kid-friendly escape due to the school holidays.
According to Schulze, many people from Johannesburg are booking trips to Cape Town and Durban.
Other perennial favourites include Sun City (North West) and the Kruger National Park.
The Oyster Box Hotel (Umhlanga) is always booked way in advance for Easter. It is one of the most popular times to go to the hotel so you always have to get in early there.Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel
It’s a great opportunity to travel to the Kruger National Park, it is a nice break, it is a short drive from Johannesburg… The kids also love going on game drives and learning about animals.Wendy Schulze, CEO - Thompsons Travel
Capetonians, however, are looking to travel further within the Western Cape to places such as Bushmans Kloof and Clanwilliams, as well as further up to Eastern Cape.
International travel is popular during Easter.
Mauritius, Zanzibar, Thailand, Turkey, Egypt and Dubai are among the popular destinations.
It is very exciting to see that [domestic and international] travel is back and that there is such a demand for travel at the moment.Wendy Schulze, CEO of Thompsons Travel.
Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1702/stockbroker170203160/71404744-happy-family-on-a-road-trip-in-car-front-passenger-pov.jpg
More from Lifestyle
It's International Transgender Day of Visibility! Here's how to celebrate...
On 31 March, we celebrate transgender people and raise awareness around discrimination. Here's how to show your support.Read More
Rise of Gen Z 'Luddites': Young adults increasingly turn their backs on tech
Trend spotter Brett Rogers explains why 'Luddites' (a subculture from the 1800s that eschewed high technology) are coming back.Read More
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.Read More
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.Read More
Beautiful Things exhibition in Pretoria offers an array of handcrafted delights
This year’s edition of the Beautiful Things exhibition promises to bring the very best in local crafters, all under one roof.Read More
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream
On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality.Read More
[WATCH] Oopsie!!! Injured woman on crutches injures herself, AGAIN!!
Strangely, the woman's daughter does not seem bothered to help her up.Read More
How much it realistically costs to EMIGRATE (spoiler alert: it's close to R1m)
Transporting your furniture alone can be close to R1 million, and that excludes your visa, flights and accommodation.Read More
Haval to launch cheapest Electric Vehicle in South Africa - got about R600 000?
EVs are way too expensive, but the Haval Ora Cat is a step in the right direction.Read More