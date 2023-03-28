Prince Harry, Elton John surprise court appearance in fight against Daily Mail





On The World View, Bongani Bingwa speaks with foreign correspondent, John Adderley, about Prince Harry and Sir Elton John’s lawsuit currently being heard in London’s High Court.

Prince Harry, Elton John, along with five others, brought a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday newspaper, over alleged phone-tapping and privacy breaches dating back as far as 1993.

This appearance marked Harry’s first trip to the UK since the Queen’s funeral last year.

The fact that he is there is symbolic just to show how serious he is taking this case, he didn’t have to be there, but he makes his presence felt. John Adderley, Foreign Correspondent.

Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday are being accused of carrying out a number of unlawful acts, including hacking phone messages, intercepting calls and obtaining private records by deception.

It was quite notable that the court heard how, apparently, they claimed that the Daily Mail’s publishers had obtained Sir Elton John and his husband's first child’s birth certificate before they had even seen the copy themselves. John Adderley, Foreign Correspondent.

Associated Newspapers denies all the allegations and is looking to have the case thrown out.

The judge will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with a case after four preliminary hearings, the first of which began on 27 March.

Scroll above to listen to the full discussion.